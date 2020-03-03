CLIMATE OF CURIOSITY

The Atlanta Science Festival will take the city by storm March 6-21 as science-themed activities pop up throughout the metro area.

The fun starts with the launch extravaganza, “2100: A Climate Odyssey” — just one of many events with Emory connections.

Atlanta’s Out of Hand Theater and the Weather Channel collaborated to produce “2100: A Climate Odyssey,” set at Ferst Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 6. Tickets are $20 online, or $10 if you use the coupon code “HALF.”

This immersive, theatrical event will propel audience members 80 years into the future, to explore the possible effects of a changing climate.

“The premise of the event is that, in the year 2100, we have gathered for the largest mass teleportation in North American history, to visit places impacted by climate change,” says Emory theater studies instructor Ariel Fristoe, founder and artistic director of Out of Hand Theater.

A torrential rainstorm hits Midtown Atlanta, right outside the auditorium. Broadcasts from actual Weather Channel personalities will make the storm seem like a real event. More broadcasts will take the audience around the world and into the future, covering ways that life may be different. The broadcasts will include commercials for products spurred by a changing environment. (Bug chips, anyone?)

“The production is based on science, but it’s also entertainment, aimed at ages 10 and up,” Fristoe says. “It will include a lot of humor and at the end, we’ll have a question and answer session with real scientists. It’s going to leave people feeling empowered. We’re going to talk about things everyone can do now to prepare for the possible effects of climate change and actions you can take to mitigate those effects.”

Fristoe is an Emory graduate who teaches arts administration at Emory. She is also the daughter of Vincent Murphy, the former long-time artistic director of Theater Emory.

“My great joy is I get to use my skill as a theater artist to work on causes that I care about, and to get other people to care about them as well,” Fristoe says.