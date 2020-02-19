MAN ON FIRE

FACING THE BIG UNKNOWN The last thing Richardson remembers from the accident was the wail of an approaching ambulance. When he awoke, it was November.

Easing out of sedation, Richardson absorbed new sensations: tubes and gauze dressings; an inflatable burn recovery bed; waves of naked, aching pain. Engulfed in bandages, he felt more like a mummy than a man.

Told what had happened, Richardson could only listen. “With a tube in my throat, I couldn’t talk,” he recalls. “I just had to lay there. It was almost like being a sculpture. People would look at me like I was a painting in a museum.”

It took him two weeks to realize his left arm was missing from the elbow down.

In December, Richardson got his cell phone back. Doctors were planning to remove some bandages, and his mother had urged him to document the progress. Turning on his camera phone, he discovered it had been left in selfie-mode. Staring back at him was a face he didn’t recognize, a crazy quilt of spattered pigment.

“Pretty much everything was 50 shades of pink and brown,” he says. “It was tough to see. I knew it was going to be hard to live with.”

His once-chiseled 170-pound frame had withered to 113 pounds, his body a tender landscape of healing grafts. Before the accident, Richardson was a wheeled vehicle mechanic with the Georgia Army National Guard, taking health and fitness classes at Clayton State University, and posting workout tips on YouTube.

Now he was too weak to roll onto his side, much less stand and walk.

Healing would take time. His days narrowed to a painful cycle of wound care: removing bandages, cleaning and redressing grafts. “It can bring you down,” he admits. “All you are thinking about is going through this pain every single day with no relief in sight.”

Soon, his caregivers began to see sparks of personality. Even while intubated, Richardson would scribble funny quips on paper to coax a smile. Within him, a light seemed to be flickering back on.

Hodge was optimistic. Aside from his arm, Richardson was presenting a textbook recovery. And though he faced a long rehabilitative road, he was making solid progress.

Plans were made to release him shortly before Christmas, a departure typically marked by balloons and cheering. Yet for Hodge, it’s a bittersweet moment. “You know that you’ve done the best you can do, and that the rest is up to them,” she says. “It’s like, ‘I’ve gotten you to the fourth quarter, but you have to finish.’”

“That’s always the big unknown,” she adds.

BURN CENTER 2.0 After just a few weeks, Richardson was back.

Physically, he was decompensating—malnourished, still unable to stand. Some of his wounds were breaking down, a few donor sites opening back up. Returning to the hospital felt like a setback, leaving him depressed and disengaged.

His care team diagnosed a “failure to thrive.” Richardson’s nutritional intake just couldn’t keep pace with his soaring metabolic needs.

Hodge was stunned; Richardson had shown so much promise. “For a burn surgeon, to go back and close wounds that you created is disheartening,” she admits. “My first thought was ‘What went wrong? What can we do to support him? How are we going to bring him back?’ ”

“For patients who are here a long time, it’s hard,” Hodge acknowledges. “Progress is slower, and it’s an emotional journey. It was a matter of ‘How can I help this kid realize he’s strong enough to get through this?’ ”

Every patient defines their own recovery, says Ingram, who chose burn care in part because of the lifelong relationships it offers. Along the healing continuum, it’s not uncommon to see depression and frustration, he adds, especially in young people.

So they started over: Repairs and daily wound care; scar management; nutrition; pain control and rehab. “Burn care demands a very labor-intensive, cohesive team approach,” Ingram says.

This time, Richardson didn’t want his blinds open or the television on. The pain made him feisty. Some days, he refused to shower, didn’t want his sheets changed, resisted therapy. He begged to be sedated again, to sleep through the pain.

It was, he acknowledges, the darkest chapter of his journey.

Wound care that should have taken under an hour could drag on all day. To Richardson, it felt like reliving the accident all over again. “They see progress, but I was just seeing these big bloody wounds, every day,” he says. “All I could think about was day after day of more wound care. I was giving up on myself.”

Once, while Ringfield was redressing Richardson’s wounds, he was startled to hear a strange voice on speaker phone: “Hello, 911, are you safe?”

Looking up, he realized Richardson was calling the police.

It was a first, but the nurse understood. “Here’s a 20-year-old, just coming into himself, with all decision-making capacity stripped away,” he says. “With wound care, there can be anguish, depression, and anxiety. We step out of the room and patients are left with their thoughts. Why me? Who will love me? Will I look the same? Will I go back to work? All the Kübler-Ross stages of grief are there.”

That’s when Hodge stepped in. Some days, after working a full shift she would stop by to change Richardson’s bandages herself. “Every patient is different, with different needs,” Ringfield reflects. “She brings what I call individualized compassion.”

At 5’11”, Hodge is a formidable presence: strong, capable, and direct. Working with Richardson became a daily battle of wills. But she could be stubborn, too. “God told me to keep pushing,” she says. “Some days I would have to shut the door and say, ‘Jalen, this needs to happen. It’s going to happen…’ ”

Richardson came to see it as tough love, a firm push forward. “She would come in and give me that look,” he laughs. “She would not let me give up on myself.”

In time, he was calling her “Mama Hodge.”