INNOVATION ECOSYSTEM

As it unveils resources to support student creators and entrepreneurs, The Hatchery is an important site for practical exploration that extends the academic mission.

By providing new avenues for learning, the center emphasizes creativity, collaboration, communication, critical thinking, networking and problem solving.

Students at the center

BACKED BY multidisciplinary programming involving all the schools and colleges, as well as Office of the Provost leadership, Director Shannon Clute will manage the suite of offerings to ensure the needs of students are effectively met, including bringing together groups across and beyond campus.

Clute has a lot to work with — starting with the fact that The Hatchery, a 15,000-square-foot space located on Clifton Road in The Point, is highly configurable, with collaboration areas, a makerspace, presentation and event spaces, as well as classrooms.

“Designed to accommodate and inspire anyone, it will be the birthplace for big problems and bigger solutions,” Clute explains.

The spaces and programming create a unique experience and will engage students in a variety of ways, such as short courses, brainstorming, design thinking or making broader connections. By encouraging students to tackle challenges outside their coursework, The Hatchery adds experiential learning to the mix.

Indicating that it is “all about creating a space for student creativity,” Clute says, “play and collaboration are important elements, which is why the center’s design decisions and material resources are intended to fuel student success.”

Clute is former senior director of brand and communications for Cornell University’s Division of Alumni Affairs and Development. He held several positions with Turner Classic Movies over a decade, including director of business development and strategy.