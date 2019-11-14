When Sparks Fly

After the attack on his village, like thousands of South Sudanese youth who were torn from home and family, Buk Buk set off on a brutal journey, eventually making his way to Ethiopia on foot. Later, at about age eleven, he was conscripted into the Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA), in which he served as a solider for five years.

“I realized right away that he was different from others I had worked with. . . . He had this welcoming demeanor. He was very eloquent and driven.” ­

—David Stobbelaar

That’s when a pattern began to emerge, one that has followed Buk Buk all the way to Emory. In the midst of unrest, violence, and hopelessness, people sensed a spark of promise in this bright, gentle, determined young man. He was chosen by an army officer to be his bodyguard and, in many ways, his protégé. That recognition was Buk Buk’s first glimpse of a better future. “He had good intentions,” Buk Buk says. “He knew the reason why he was fighting. This is the person who changed my perception, who started telling me how important I would be if I’m educated. Every day we were together, if we went into any combat, he would tell me that if I go to school I will survive.”

Buk Buk with Carter Center colleague and friend David Stobbelaar.

With the officer’s help, Buk Buk attended secondary school in South Sudan. Not long after, he was working as an apprentice to a local electrician when he encountered The Carter Center’s Guinea Worm eradication program. Seeing a chance to make a difference in area communities, he joined the program as a volunteer, then became a field officer.

The Emory-affiliated Carter Center has been leading the global fight against Guinea worm disease—a neglected tropical disease caused by an ancient parasite, contracted through larvae that lurk in water sources—for more than two decades. Thanks to efforts by the center and a range of public health partners, including the governments of endemic countries, incidence has been reduced from an estimated 3.5 million in 1986 to twenty-eight known cases in 2018. When the disease is officially eradicated, it will be the second human disease in history, following smallpox, and the first to be eradicated through education and behavior change rather than a vaccine.

The partnership between Emory and The Carter Center has led a steady stream of students and alumni to the Guinea Worm eradication program, including the current director, Adam Weiss 15MPH; the South Sudan country representative, Jake Wheeler 08C; and Emily Staub 97OX 99C, associate director of communications and media relations for The Carter Center, who has worked to build visibility for the program since 2000.

“Each of these cases is a human being with a family and a life,” says Weiss, who was appointed director in 2018 after nearly fifteen years working in four endemic countries. “These aren’t just numbers, these are people. This is why tens of thousands of volunteers, technical advisers, and staff are working in thousands of villages to find and contain the last cases of this miserable disease.”

South Sudan is one of just five countries left on the radar and the forward momentum is strong, with remarkable progress made in recent years.

But continuous conflict in the region has made field work difficult and dangerous. Carter Center and local staff are especially valued for their knowledge and ability to navigate affected areas.

David Stobbelaar was serving as a technical adviser for the South Sudan Guinea Worm program when he met Buk Buk in 2008. Stobbelaar had worked with many “lost boys”—former South Sudanese child soldiers—and found that because of their experiences they often struggled with mental illness such as PTSD, substance abuse, and a lack of motivation.

“I realized right away that Buk Buk was different from others I had worked with,” says Stobbelaar, who now lives in Malawi. “He had this welcoming demeanor. He was very eloquent and driven. He was really good at following up and analyzing data, and he was able to provide a quick outline of what was going on in communities and come up with strategies.”

Buk Buk shows a Guinea worm extracted from a patient.

During Buk Buk’s six years with the Guinea Worm program, he saved his earnings for a university education and eventually completed a bachelor’s degree at an institution in Nairobi.

When he returned to Juba, Buk Buk worked with some community-based organizations, but opportunities for viable, long-term employment were scarce.

He married and started a family, but believed he’d have a better shot at a career with a master’s degree.

So he sought help from Stobbelaar, who had a few recommendations—including Emory’s MDP program, one of several to which he formally applied.

Buk Buk with colleagues at the Task Force for Global Health.

Stobbelaar also connected Buk Buk with a close friend, Kimberly Dickstein, a tenth-grade English teacher at Haddonfield Memorial High School in New Jersey. Dickstein had assigned her students the book A Long Way Gone: Memoirs of a Boy Soldier by Ishmael Beah, and thought interacting with a former child soldier in real time would bring those lessons to life. That’s how Buk Buk started appearing in her classroom via Skype, sharing his story and making far-flung friends who would—again—reroute his future.

Buk Buk was elated when he was accepted to Emory’s MDP program, but his excitement quickly faded as reality set in. He was offered partial scholarships for tuition, but to get a US visa he had to show that he could support himself financially during his time in Atlanta. Despite his efforts to earn and save money, that was not going to happen.

Then Dickstein’s sophomore English class learned that Buk Buk would have to pass up the opportunity to attend Emory’s MDP program.

Marshalled by Dickstein, the band of teenagers organized a crowdfunding effort they called “Bring Garang to Emory” and worked for months to drum up the backing he needed. With the help of Stobbelaar and his wife, Dickstein and her husband, staff from The Carter Center and Emory, and many others, they raised some $58,000—enough to secure Buk Buk a student visa.

Buk Buk is a quiet person. He has a ready smile, but if you ask him about his years as a soldier, a shadow erases his face like a curtain falling. Last September, Dickstein brought the “Garang Five” to the Emory campus to meet Buk Buk in person for the first time.

Waiting in a top-floor conference room, the high school students were abuzz with field-trip excitement and a catered lunch—until Buk Buk walked in and immediately became teary-eyed with emotion. It took all of five seconds for the entire room to follow suit.

“Thank you so much,” Buk Buk told them. “I have been in a society where you say everything is fine even when it is not fine. When I learned I was accepted to Emory, I knew it could not happen. I said it was fine. This, being here, touches me. I don’t have words to explain the innermost of me.”

The younger students seemed hungry for face time with the person they had met on a screen. They asked him a number of questions, including about how life in Atlanta is different from his home in South Sudan.

“Well . . . people here walk dogs on ropes?” he replied. “And restaurant menus have so much, how do you choose? For us, you eat only one thing every day. And it is not dusty! Where I am from, all the time you come home and your clothes are dirty because of the dust.”

With a wide smile, Buk Buk added, “I don’t know how you guys would fit in if you come.”