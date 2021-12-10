With a Flourish

E. LISA CHUNG 21PH 27PhD

Epidemiologist, doctoral candidate,and voting rights activist

THE YEAR 2020 proved to be one for the history books, marked by a global pandemic, civil unrest, and one of the most contentious elections in modern American history. Lisa Chung was finishing a master’s degree program in the Rollins School of Public Health while conducting COVID-19 research and getting people to the polls.

Her interest lies at the intersection of infectious diseases and social epidemiology. During the final year of her master’s program, Chung worked with Professor Jodie Guest, vice chair of the Rollins Department of Epidemiology, on the Emory COVID-19 Outbreak Response Team. She also helped write the COVID-19 prevention plan for the Iditarod dogsled race in Alaska.

“The pandemic highlighted a large gap of understanding in health as well as significant health inequities in Georgia and around the world, which is a large part of why I applied for a doctoral program,” says Chung, who previously studied viral infections in cancer patients at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle.

In addition to pandemic prevention work, Chung, with the support of fellow students and faculty, co-led the Rollins Election Day Initiative to remove academic barriers to voting. Election day is now a Rollins-wide holiday—something Chung hopes will spread across campus.

“Public health is not partisan, but it is political,” Chung says. “When constituents lose their access to the ballot, not having representation translates to policies that can have an impact on their health.”

Chung has earned several awards for her work, including Emory’s Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Award and the Dr. Kathleen R. Miner Scholarship for Public Health Excellence. She also received the Marion Luther Brittain Award, which recognizes “significant, meritorious, and devoted service to Emory University with no expectations of recognition or reward.”

With the support of her community at Rollins, Chung is pursuing a PhD in epidemiology at Emory with Guest as her academic adviser.

“I have received a fantastic education at Rollins, but the people make this a more meaningful place to be,” Chung says. “You can find inspiration and encouragement everywhere.”

— Kelundra Smith

CAT DYMOND 20N 21N

Visionary midwife, nursing student, and mother of two

ACCORDING TO the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black and Indigenous women are three times more likely to die from preventable complications during childbirth than white women. For Cat Dymond, this just won’t do, which is why in 2016 they cashed out their 401(k) and moved from Boston to Atlanta to earn a bachelor’s degree from Emory’s Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing.

Dymond, who has two adult children, has been a doula for twenty-seven years, providing her services free of charge. They earned a bachelor’s degree in anthropology with a concentration in maternal-child health from Harvard University. They see nursing as an extension of their earlier work with people experiencing homelessness as well as women who survived domestic violence. While working at a women’s health center in Houston, they had an encounter that changed their life.

“One night a woman showed up after having experienced an assault,” Dymond says. “Even though we were not an emergency room, the sexual assault nurse examiner, who was also a midwife, was so warm, tender, and respectful. I thought that’s what I want to do. It’s not just about catching babies; it’s about providing health care in the midwifery model of care with a consciousness of trauma and culture.”

Since enrolling at Emory, Dymond has entrenched theirself in the community. They are a Woodruff fellow and serve on the Dean’s Executive Student Council. Dymond interned at Grady Hospital in the emergent dialysis unit, which serves people who are dying due to lack of access to dialysis care. They also earned the Emory Alumni Association Leadership Scholarship, as well as a scholarship from the nonprofit Midwives for Black Lives. At the 2020 nursing commencement, Dymond received the Excellence in Social Responsibility Award.

Now, they are finishing their master’s degree in nurse-

midwifery. After graduation, Dymond hopes to bring maternal health care to the people through a mobile midwifery service. They recently won a microgrant from the Hatchery, Emory’s student start-up incubator, to begin delivering care.

“Beyond the bedside, nursing education is visionary,” Dymond says. “Here I am a middle-aged woman, and I upended my life, and it was worth it. I’m so proud to be a nurse, and I’m looking forward to what I do with it.”

— Kelundra Smith