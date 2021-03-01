College fairs in the gym. School visits from admission counselors. Maybe a road trip to tour campuses.

A year into the COVID-19 pandemic, the typical process of applying to college has been dramatically altered. Yet the excitement — for both high school seniors and the admission staff who review their applications — remains the same, with the added anticipation of returning to in-person learning as part of a dynamic campus community.

On March 24, Emory offered admission to the final group of first-year students invited to join the undergraduate Class of 2025, those who applied under the Regular Decision admission plan.

Emory received a record-setting 33,780 undergraduate applications this year, up 18% from the previous year and up 67% from five years ago. This is the largest applicant pool in the university’s history. Emory continues to be a top choice for students from around the world who want a liberal arts education in the thriving cultural capital of Atlanta.

In total, Emory admitted 6,892 students to the Class of 2025. Some 4,343 were offered admission to Emory College of Arts and Sciences, and 4,278 were offered admission to Oxford College.

The university is excited to see so much talent in a year where so many students and schools continued to experience a mix of virtual, hybrid or face-to-face contexts.

"The students admitted to Emory's Class of 2025 have demonstrated tremendous promise — they are among the most talented young people from around the world. These students, identified from our largest, most diverse applicant pool ever, have shown that they are committed to learning and growth — even as they persevered through the pandemic, which dramatically changed their high school years. I'm excited to see these extraordinary students join the Emory community." — Emory University President Gregory L. Fenves

Applicants to Emory University choose to apply to Emory College, Oxford College or both. For the Class of 2025, 59% applied to both colleges, a growing trend in recent years.

Each location offers a unique learning environment. The Atlanta campus is home to Emory College, plus Emory’s graduate and professional schools. Oxford College, located 38 miles (61 km) east of Atlanta, consists solely of first- and second-year students. The Oxford campus offers a close-knit and highly engaged community of students and faculty for the first two years of the undergraduate college experience.

After completing two years at Oxford, students continue to the Atlanta campus, where they enter Emory College, apply to the Goizueta Business School or transition into the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing.

“As Emory prepares for a full return to our campuses in the fall, we are thrilled to invite these accomplished students to join our robust, vibrant community of engaged learners,” says Jan Love, interim provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “We are inspired by the curiosity and the compassion they have shown through their accomplishments, activities and essays, and we look forward to supporting them as they start their college journeys.”

You're in! Emory offers both Early Decision and Regular Decision options for undergraduate applications. Watch as Early Decision students react to learning that they will be the first students in Emory's Class of 2025.