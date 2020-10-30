Long Road Home

Candace Baker woke up the morning of January 1, 2018, and said to herself: Something’s got to give.

Medically retired from the Army since 2011, Baker was spiraling downward. Chronic pain, post-surgery complications and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) had eroded her ability to navigate the daily demands of work and life. The more time passed, the worse her situation became. For a time, she was “houseless,” as she calls it. Her only major possession was her car, and even that wasn’t in her name.

“I didn’t know who I was after I left the military,” says Baker, now 38. “The Army was all I’d ever wanted to do. It was my dream job. I needed something that would force me to deal with everything I’d lived through. When I heard about the Emory program and how intense it was, I said, ‘That’s it. That’s what I need.’”

Shortly thereafter, Baker sought care through the Emory Healthcare Veterans Program (EHVP) at the Emory Brain Health Center. In the two weeks of intensive outpatient treatment that followed, she began to write a new chapter for her life. “Mental health and physical health are inseparable,” she says. “It’s like peeling back an onion.”

Now marking its fifth anniversary, the Emory program has served more than 2,300 post-9/11 veterans and service members suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury, military sexual trauma, depression and anxiety.

During the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, it expanded to include a remote intensive outpatient program. Adding telemedicine services allows Emory to work with even more veterans across the country. This new option delivers care in the comfort and privacy of the warrior’s home — and early results have been comparable to the established face-to-face program.

Emory’s program is part of the Warrior Care Network, a national initiative funded by the Wounded Warrior Project that works to meet the needs of thousands of post–9/11 veterans, regardless of their ability to pay.

“It’s an honor to be one of only four academic medical centers in the U.S. supported by the Wounded Warrior Project’s Warrior Care Network,” says Emory President Gregory L. Fenves. “The entire Emory team considers it a privilege to serve our veterans and their families.”

According to a survey published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, health remained the top concern for veterans both at three months and six months following their return home. Of survey respondents, 53% reported a chronic health condition, 33% reported a mental health condition and approximately 40% reported a chronic pain condition. The report concluded there is a need for “bolstered support” to prevent the development of “chronic readjustment challenges” in the veteran population.

Emory Healthcare providers, researchers and educators are helping to create a healthier long-term future for veterans. Across the Woodruff Health Sciences Center, faculty are pioneering holistic and increasingly personalized treatments. And they are strengthening alliances with the Atlanta VA Health Care System and other partners.