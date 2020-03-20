SARAH NEWMAN and MADELINE ROORBACH: Matched at Emory

Sarah Newman grew up in Charleston, S.C., and attended NYU for her undergraduate education, with a focus on medical anthropology and healthcare inequities.

“I decided late in my undergraduate years, while living in West Africa and working in a teaching hospital, to shift my focus from public health to medicine,” she said. “I looked hard for a medical school that focused on patient care with a public health lens–something that Emory clearly did a beautiful job of. I left my interview in Atlanta and knew it was a perfect fit,” Newman said.

Newman is engaged to Madeline Roorbach, also a 2020 MD candidate at Emory, and they are participating in Couples Match. Matching as a couple allows two residency applicants to link their rank order lists, usually for the purpose of gaining residencies in the same location. They both hope to match at Emory–Newman for neurosurgery training and Roorbach for general surgery training.

“Together, we decided to rank Emory first on our list. Emory checks all the boxes that anyone would describe in looking for a residency: excellent mentors, supportive residents, incredible research opportunities, and a tertiary care center with a large catchment area where you have the opportunity to care for a wide variety of patients,” Newman said.

They knew Emory was the place for them the moment they considered the possibility of not walking through Grady’s doors this summer. “Grady is a place we both care deeply about, and when it came down to it, we knew that instead of finding ‘a Grady’ we wanted to be at Grady and Emory,” said Roorbach.

Roorbach grew up in Emory’s backyard, in Morningside, and graduated from Grady High School. She received a full scholarship to attend Emory as an undergraduate, and studied abroad in Italy the summer after her freshman year.

“ As we explored Italy, learning about the humanistic roots of medicine and fully delving into the thought “first do no harm,” I had the chance to interact with professors and attendings at Emory SOM, and I began seriously considering a career in medicine,” said Roorbach.

She completed her undergraduate degree at Emory in education and Italian studies and then completed a pre-medical program at Agnes Scott.

“I always knew that Emory was the gold standard to which I would hold all other medical school programs, and unsurprisingly, when the time came, I knew that Emory was the place where I wanted to embark on my medical training,” Roorbach said. “It has been the greatest honor to struggle, work, learn, play, and succeed alongside my classmates. They are an incredibly bright and kind group of individuals.”