DECATUR, GA - Emory Decatur Hospital announced today the launch of Emory Healthcare’s Emergency Nurses Association (ENA) Nurse Residency Program. The program, the first for Emory Healthcare and in the metropolitan Atlanta region, is tailored to meet the unique demands of emergency medicine, offering new nurses a comprehensive framework that blends clinical education, hands‑on experience and mentorship from emergency nursing professionals.

“Our ENA Nurse Residency Program reflects our commitment to advancing excellence in emergency care and investing in the future of our nursing workforce,” says Jen Schuck, CEO of Emory Decatur, Emory Hillandale and Emory Long-Term Acute Care hospitals. “This program strengthens the foundation on which our emergency department operates, one built on compassion, expertise and a shared dedication to serving our community. We are proud to lead Emory Healthcare in bringing this level of training and support to emergency nurses.”

Beginning this April, the program welcomed an inaugural cohort of eight new graduate nurses who have chosen to begin their careers in emergency medicine with Emory. As part of the year-long residency program, the cohort will participate in a rigorous 16‑week orientation in the ED that includes didactic learning, skills labs, case studies, hands-on bedside training and ride along experiences with EMS community collaborators. This immersive structure helps build clinical judgment, critical thinking and prioritization skills essential to delivering high‑quality emergency care.

The value of this residency extends beyond new graduate onboarding. The structured, evidence-based curriculum is designed for scalability, allowing the same educational framework to support experienced nurses transitioning from other specialties into emergency medicine. This flexibility ensures that Emory Healthcare can continue to strengthen its emergency nursing workforce at multiple entry points.

“Emergency departments are dynamic, high‑intensity environments that require a blend of technical expertise, emotional composure and compassionate care to thrive,” says Jason Betts, director of patient care emergency and behavioral health services at Emory Decatur Hospital. “By providing structured support, specialized training and mentorship early in a nurse’s career, our residency program can strengthen professional confidence and clinical readiness while reinforcing our commitment to our team, our patients and the future of emergency nursing.”

The program represents a strategic investment by Emory Healthcare to strengthen clinical readiness, improve patient outcomes and ensure a sustainable pipeline of confident, competent nurses prepared to thrive in high acuity environments. The curriculum also reinforces a culture of professional growth, teamwork and continuous learning — core values that guide Emory Healthcare’s mission to improve the health of individuals and communities.

“Nurses play a vital role in emergency care, often serving as the first point of contact for patients during some of their most vulnerable moments,” says Sharon Pappas, chief nurse executive for Emory Healthcare. “The ENA Nurse Residency Program at Emory Decatur Hospital brings a nationally recognized model to Emory Healthcare for the first time and reinforces our commitment to preparing nurses for the complexities of modern emergency care. This is a meaningful step forward for our organization and for the patients we serve.”

The program will begin accepting additional participants later this year. Additional program details — including eligibility, application pathways and participation requirements — will be shared as enrollment opens.





About Emory Decatur Hospital

Emory Decatur Hospital, one of 11 Emory Healthcare hospitals, is a 451-bed facility located on North Decatur Road in Decatur, Georgia. Emory University School of Medicine faculty, private practice physicians and Emory Specialty Associates physicians care for patients at Emory Decatur, along with more than 2,500 staff. Services include emergency medicine, oncology, heart and vascular care including stroke, maternity care, orthopaedics, behavioral health, a weight loss center and a medical fitness center, among others. Emory Decatur Hospital/Emory Long-Term Acute Care (combined facilities) achieved its first Magnet designation, an international recognition for excellence in nursing from the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program in 2025.