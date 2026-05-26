Women’s golf wins second consecutive NCAA Division III Championship

The Emory women’s golf team claimed the NCAA Division III Championship on May 22, making it their second consecutive NCAA Championship title and the third in five years.

With the victory, Emory joins Methodist University and Rhodes College as the only women’s golf programs in Division III history to win three or more national titles.

The Eagles also set a new NCAA Championship scoring record on the way to the title, breaking their own scoring record from 2025. Their team score of 284 on Friday also went in the books as the lowest single round score at the NCAA Championship. Emory ended the tournament at two over par to defeat Carnegie Mellon by seven strokes.

Other accolades from the tournament included rising junior Zimo Li being named 2026 WGCA Division III Player of the Year. Li and rising sophomore Amanda Zheng led the Eagles to victory, tying for seventh place on the individual leaderboard by each scoring 288 over the four rounds.

The competition took place at Desert Willow Golf Resort in Palm Desert, California.