Men’s basketball finishes as NCAA Division III national runner-up, capping historic season

The Emory Eagles were runners-up in the NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball National Championship on Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis, falling by just two points to the University of Mary Washington to bring an end to the best season in program history.

Junior Ethan Fauss and senior Jair Knight led the Eagles in scoring with 24 points each. Sophomore Mario Awasum claimed a career-high 19 rebounds.

After switching the lead throughout the game, a three-point shot by Fauss tied the game in the final seconds of regulation play. A last basket by Mary Washington when less than a second remained on the clock ended the title contest at 75-73.

The game was the Eagles’ first trip to the NCAA National Championship, after advancing to the Elite Eight last year, and capped a record-breaking season for head coach Jason Zimmerman and the squad.

Just a few of the many highlights from the season:

The Eagles finished first in the University Athletic Association Conference (UAA) with a regular season record of 22-3, their first UAA championship since 2022.

The team established a new program record of 27 total wins for the season.

wins for the season. Senior guard Ben Pearce became the Emory program’s all-time leading scorer, the first player in school history to top 2,000 points.

Pearce was awarded the 2026 Jostens Trophy, an honor given to the most outstanding Division III basketball player each year.

Pearce and senior Jair Knight became the first set of men’s basketball teammates to ever be recognized as Division III All-Americans, by any organization, in the same season. Pearce was named D3hoops.com’s National Player of the Year — the first player in program history to be chosen as the National Player of the Year by any outlet — and to their First Team. Knight is the first player in program history to be an All-America selection in multiple seasons as he landed on the D3hoops.com Second Team after his Fifth Team choice last season.

the first player in program history to be chosen as the National Player of the Year by any outlet — and to their First Team. Knight is the first player in program history to be an All-America selection in multiple seasons as he landed on the D3hoops.com Second Team after his Fifth Team choice last season. Pearce, Knight and junior Ethan Fauss were named All-UAA selections. Pearce was named UAA Player of the Year and is the first Emory Eagle to be a four-time All-UAA First Team selection.

Zimmerman was named the 2026 Whack Hyder Georgia Men's College Coach of the Year as presented by The Atlanta Tipoff Club. Zimmerman was also honored as the University Athletic Association Coach of the Year as well as regional and district honors from both D3hoops.com and the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC).

Pearce was selected to the NABC All-America Second Team as well as the Region VI All-District First Team alongside Knight.

Read the full coverage from Emory Athletics and watch the postgame press conference.