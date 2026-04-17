Resources to support well-being during Stress Awareness Month

April is Stress Awareness Month, which offers Emory employees a time to pause, reflect and reconnect with the resources available to support well-being. Emory’s health and well-being partners are working together to make it easier for employees to find and use tools that support their mental, emotional and financial health.

Boosting mental and emotional well-being awareness

Throughout April, the Faculty Staff Assistance Program (FSAP) and Revive and Thrive will highlight a range of stress-reduction resources designed to help employees navigate both everyday stressors and more complex challenges. For example:

Finding help for financial stress

Financial concerns can be a significant source of stress. Emory employees have access to a variety of financial well-being tools and learning opportunities, including:

Fidelity’s “Tuesday Talks” webinar series, with monthly education on financial planning topics

Connecting during Autism Acceptance Month

April also marks Autism Acceptance Month, which celebrates and honors the experiences and identities of people who are neurodivergent or supporting neurodiverse family members. Available resources through Emory include:

Peace at Home Parenting resources, including neurodiversity guides, live and recorded webinars, and one-on-one consultations (Emory University)

Neurodiversity General Enrollment Course, taking place online Wednesday, April 22, at 10 a.m. (Emory University)

Support groups available through the Revive and Thrive platform, including the Monthly Neurodiverse Parent Support Group (Emory Healthcare)

Providing additional well-being resources

Whether you’re exploring mindfulness, seeking mental health support, learning strategies to manage financial stress, or connecting with autism-related resources, Stress Awareness Month is an invitation to prioritize well-being for yourself and those around you.

Fill out this form to submit a request for Healthy Emory to provide well-being services for a department or division. For additional questions or to seek other resources that support well-being, email Healthy Emory.