Resources to support well-being during Stress Awareness Month

April 17, 2026

pink flower growing through cracks in a road

— iStock image, ipopba

April is Stress Awareness Month, which offers Emory employees a time to pause, reflect and reconnect with the resources available to support well-being. Emory’s health and well-being partners are working together to make it easier for employees to find and use tools that support their mental, emotional and financial health.


Boosting mental and emotional well-being awareness

Throughout April, the Faculty Staff Assistance Program (FSAP) and Revive and Thrive will highlight a range of stress-reduction resources designed to help employees navigate both everyday stressors and more complex challenges. For example:

  • Emory University employees can participate in a well-being check-in through FSAP to gauge emotional health and identify strategies for enhancing resilience. Earn a raffle entry for a Healthy Emory reward for completing a check-in.
  • Emory Healthcare employees are encouraged to take the Thrive Meter as part of Revive and Thrive (login required). This brief, confidential self-assessment offers personalized insights and resources to support mental well-being and work-life balance.
  • Live sessions are offered throughout the month by FSAP (Emory University) and Revive and Thrive (Emory Healthcare).
  • EmWell is hosting virtual, one-hour Stress First Aid Ambassador Training throughout April to help employees learn and share practical tools for supporting stress and well-being within their teams.

Finding help for financial stress

Financial concerns can be a significant source of stress. Emory employees have access to a variety of financial well-being tools and learning opportunities, including:


Connecting during Autism Acceptance Month

April also marks Autism Acceptance Month, which celebrates and honors the experiences and identities of people who are neurodivergent or supporting neurodiverse family members. Available resources through Emory include:


Providing additional well-being resources

Whether you’re exploring mindfulness, seeking mental health support, learning strategies to manage financial stress, or connecting with autism-related resources, Stress Awareness Month is an invitation to prioritize well-being for yourself and those around you.

Fill out this form to submit a request for Healthy Emory to provide well-being services for a department or division. For additional questions or to seek other resources that support well-being, email Healthy Emory.

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