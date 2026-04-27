Emory’s surplus PPE distribution supports global, local and sustainable stewardship

As health care systems emerged from the unprecedented pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new challenge surfaced behind the scenes: responsibly managing large volumes of unused personal protective equipment (PPE) that was nearing expiration and no longer required for clinical care.

Emory’s Business Operations Department tackled the challenge of dealing with PPE stored at Emory’s Northlake Mall location and an Emory Healthcare warehouse in Clarkston. The multi-year, large-scale redistribution effort concluded in 2025, redirecting approximately 1,000 pallets of PPE — representing an estimated $10.5 million in inventory value — away from the waste stream and into productive reuse through trusted nonprofit and education partners.

“This effort reflects the very best of Emory: caring responsibly for our resources, our communities and our partners,” says Debby Morey, vice president of business operations. “I am incredibly proud of the collaboration that transformed a potential burden into meaningful local and global impact.”

Global health impact through strategic partnership

A significant portion of redistributed PPE was delivered through MATTER NGO, a global nonprofit specializing in repurposing medical resources for communities facing the greatest need.

Emory-facilitated contributions to MATTER in 2025 included 218 pallets with 116,194 pounds of medical supplies. These materials are already supporting MATTER’s health care delivery and humanitarian programs worldwide while extending the useful life of critical supplies.

Local impact for teachers and classrooms across Georgia

Emory’s Business Operations Department also partnered with Georgia Bio Sciences to ensure surplus PPE directly supported life science and biotechnology educators across Georgia.

During the pandemic, many schools donated PPE to hospitals and were never able to replace it. As a result, hands-on laboratory instruction — particularly in health care and biotech courses — was significantly limited. This redistribution effort helped restore those learning environments.

Georgia Bio Sciences coordinated PPE redistribution to public schools, biotech classrooms and education partners statewide, reaching educators in urban, rural and Title I school systems. Distribution combined coordinated Regional Education Service Agency (RESA) shipments with district- and school-level education networks, ensuring PPE reached teachers actively delivering lab-based instruction.

Over the course of several weeks, a cross-organizational team delivered nine shipments totaling approximately 60,000 pounds of PPE to five RESAs. Additional distribution through district- and school-level education networks extended the materials’ reach across Georgia.

For educators, the impact was immediate and practical:

PPE enabled the return of hands-on laboratory instruction.

Teachers could again demonstrate proper gowning, aseptic technique and cleanroom protocols.

Students experienced realistic health care and life science environments, including extended use of protective equipment.

Access to PPE also eased financial pressure on schools. Teachers reported being able to redirect limited budgets away from basic protective supplies and toward higher-impact instructional tools, such as advanced lab equipment and health care training aids. That strengthened classroom outcomes without additional costs.

“From the beginning, our goal was to ensure these materials didn’t sit idle or end up in the waste stream,” says Michael Borjas Pena, business services coordinator. “Coordinating this redistribution was complex but deeply rewarding. It’s a reminder that thoughtful stewardship can create real, human impact.”