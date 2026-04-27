Emory Global Engagement marks 25 years of the Turkish Lecture

Emory recently welcomed students, faculty, staff and members of the Atlanta community to learn more about Ottoman and Turkish studies during the annual Turkish Lecture. The event was hosted by the Halle Institute for Global Research and Learning in partnership with the American Turkish Friendship Council, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting relations between the United States and Turkey.

This year’s distinguished guest speaker was Selim S. Kuru, associate professor and director of the Turkish and Ottoman Studies Program at the University of Washington. Kuru spoke on “Obscene Wit in Eighteenth-Century Ottoman Literature: Enderûnlu Fâzil on Beloveds and Women of the World,” sharing insights on Turkish literature and history.

Each year, Emory’s Turkish Lecture Series invites prominent intellectuals in the field to share their insights. Past speakers have included Elif Batuman, Ali Çarkoğlu and Christine Philliou, among others. They have spoken on topics spanning business and trade, history, politics and culture. The series offers a time of learning while fostering engagement between scholars and students and strengthening ties with the broader Atlanta community.

The 2026 lecture also marked a significant milestone: the 25th anniversary of the program’s founding. During the event, Mona Diamond Sunshine, founder of the American Turkish Friendship Council, was honored with an award recognizing her role in establishing the Turkish Lecture Series and her enduring commitment to cross-cultural academic exchange.

“The Halle Institute is proud to host the Turkish Lecture series, alongside our partners from the American Turkish Friendship Council,” says Julia Bullock, director of the Halle Institute for Global Research and Learning. “Emory University is a leader in global research and the Turkish Lecture Series is an excellent example of the many ways we attract scholars and public intellectuals to campus, who share their perspectives with our Emory community and with the broader Atlanta community.”