Emory expands AI literacy with new undergraduate course for all majors

Emory undergraduates looking to learn the fundamentals of AI without coding knowledge or math prerequisites have a new, accessible entry point. Offered by the Department of Data and Decision Sciences (DSci), the two-credit course titled “Introduction to AI Applications” (DATASCI 185) is open to all majors and provides a nontechnical introduction to AI and its growing effect on work, institutions and daily life.



Danilo Freire, a visiting assistant professor in DSci (which was previously known as Quantitative Theory and Methods), developed the syllabus and is teaching the first cohort of 50 students this semester. Rather than focusing on technical training, the course features lessons on real-world scenarios that help students understand how AI systems operate and where they have limitations. The course also emphasizes learning about bias, ethics and impact—going beyond algorithms to examine intent and consequences. This approach is designed to give students a holistic view of AI that will serve them as they enter the workforce.

“AI is going to be a companion in the job market for the foreseeable future. The goal is to make our students better informed citizens and to give them the tools they need to be competitive in the market,” says Freire. “We wanted to make it as democratic as possible—no coding requirements, no prerequisites like calculus or linear algebra. It’s basically AI for everyone.”

Because AI technologies evolve rapidly, Freire adjusts his instruction in real time and regularly incorporates current events. Students learn to assess claims about AI in news articles, product pages and policy documents.



“The technology changes week by week, day by day,” says first-year student Chad Himes. “We’re learning about the real world as it happens.”

Himes, who is majoring in applied math and statistics, appreciates how the course is intentionally interdisciplinary. “It’s a very qualitative overview of AI,” he says, noting that students from diverse majors including sociology, economics and psychology are enrolled and foster rich discussions from a variety of viewpoints.

Phoebe Gentry, a senior majoring in international studies, was unsure about taking the class at first but now wishes she could have taken it sooner.

“I’m not a math person. Honestly, I wouldn’t have taken the class if coding was involved,” she says. “I want to let other nontechnical majors know that there is nothing to be intimidated about. I find the class to be very accessible. And what you learn will help you in other classes, especially with research, so don’t wait until your senior year.”

For his part, Himes is using the class as a litmus test for further study. He was encouraged by a mentor to take the class and explore whether AI-focused work was truly what he wanted to pursue.

“I wanted to dip my toes into how AI works in plain language before learning how it works in mathematical terms,” says Himes. “This introduction has given me a level of confidence going into my more quantitative subjects.”



The course is divided into six modules that build on each other: how AI systems are designed; language and perception; retrieval, generation and pipelines; data ethics and bias; policy, governance and social impact; and applications, limits and projects.

For DSci students who catch the AI bug from the “Introduction to AI Applications” class and want to go further, a brand-new AI track is on the horizon for spring 2027. Rather than scattered AI electives, the new track is designed to provide a clear pathway to understand, manage, evaluate and strategically use AI. The track, which is available only to DSci majors, is complementary to Emory’s computer science AI concentration, but emphasizes applied usage, systems thinking and decision-making, rather than engineering.

Cliff Carrubba, chair of the DSci department, explains, “The workforce today needs people who can work with large volumes of data, going beyond just computation as a tool for analysis. This track bridges AI literacy and AI ethics with a focus on informed decision-making for positive societal impact.”