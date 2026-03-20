Men’s basketball team heads to NCAA Championship for first time

The dream run continued for the Emory University men's basketball program Saturday night as the Eagles advanced to their first-ever appearance in the NCAA Division III National Championship game with a 72-58 victory over Christopher Newport University at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The Eagles will play the University of Mary Washington for the championship trophy on Sunday, April 5, at 4:30 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the NBA's Indiana Pacers. Both schools will be making their first trips to the title game in their respective program's histories.

Emory was led Saturday night by senior Ben Pearce who scored a game-high 21 points while distributing five assists. Pearce was joined in double figures by junior Ethan Fauss, who posted 15 points and 14 rebounds to go along with three blocks, and senior Jair Knight who went for 13 points. Juniors AJ Harris and Spencer Hall both contributed eight points with Harris adding 10 rebounds, and sophomore Mario Awasum recorded seven points and four blocked shots.

The Eagles ended the first half trailing CNU by three points. Emory came back in the second half to lead 45-39 at the 13:25 mark. That lead dwindled to three at 50-47 with 10:30 left to play, but another defensive stand by the Eagles where CNU did not score for close to five minutes had Emory in front 55-47 at the under six-minute mark.

Free throws from Emory saw the lead grow to as many as 17 in the closing moments before the Eagles emptied the bench for several players to receive much-deserved standing ovations from the Emory faithful who made the trip to Fort Wayne.

With the final score of 72-58, the Eagles now have 27 wins for the season, the most in the program’s history.

Visit Emory Athletics for more details of the Final Four game and stay tuned in the coming days for further information about the 2026 national championship game.