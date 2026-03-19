Photos: Min Jin Lee delivers 2026 Ellmann Lectures

Min Jin Lee is the author of the acclaimed novels “Free Food for Millionaires” and “Pachinko” — a New York Times bestseller and National Book Award finalist that was adapted into a streaming television series.

Lee reflected on the theme “Can Wisdom be Taught?” over three evenings of lectures and conversation at the Schwartz Center for Performing Arts March 1-3, as Emory’s 2026 Richard Ellmann Lecturer in Modern Literature.

She also took part in a Q&A for students at the Michael C. Carlos Museum’s Ackerman Hall following her second lecture. Emory’s Fox Center for Humanistic Inquiry houses the lectures.

A video recording of “Writers and the World,” Lee's Creativity Conversation with Tayari Jones, Charles Howard Candler Professor of English and Creative Writing, is available to view online.

Lee will return to Emory in spring 2027 to deliver the McDonald Lectures at Candler School of Theology.

Photos by Becky Stein Photography.