Search begins for next dean of Emory College of Arts and Sciences

A national search has begun for the next dean of Emory College of Arts and Sciences, the largest undergraduate division at Emory University and wellspring of the university’s leadership in the liberal arts. Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Badia Ahad announced the search March 11, with the goal of identifying a new dean by fall 2026.

The search is led by a broadly representative advisory committee comprising faculty, staff, students and alumni from Emory College and beyond, and has been informed by listening sessions with a broad range of stakeholders hosted by executive search firm Isaacson, Miller.

More information is available on the new search website, including the formal position description and information on how to submit a nomination or share feedback.

“As chair of the search advisory committee, I have been encouraged by the valuable perspectives and insights our community has shared through our listening sessions,” noted Ahad. “I would like to thank all those who have provided input thus far, as well as members of the search advisory committee and my co-chair, Robert Liu.

“We look forward to identifying a transformative, collaborative and student-focused leader who will build upon our academic excellence and propel Emory College forward.”