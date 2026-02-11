Emory School of Nursing to launch a new health professions program, the Master of Science in Clinical Nutrition

Emory’s Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing is launching a new Master of Science in Clinical Nutrition program set to begin enrolling in Fall 2026.

The program will combine advanced graduate education, research, and supervised practice to cultivate the next generation of Registered Dietitian Nutritionists (RDNs). It is an online, four-semester, 50-credit hour program that includes 17 courses designed to build clinical and professional competencies.

Through an evidence-based, interdisciplinary approach, students in the program will gain the knowledge, clinical skills, and ethical foundation needed to drive meaningful impact across healthcare systems, community organizations, and global populations. Graduates will be prepared to be leaders in the rapidly evolving field of nutrition and dietetics.

The School of Nursing’s Master of Science in Clinical Nutrition program joins a growing slate of Health Professions programs designed to educate prepare students to lead in health care fields outside of nursing.

“Our new Master of Science in Clinical Nutrition program reflects Emory’s commitment to innovation, health equity, and preparing practitioners who can meet growing needs in clinical nutrition and chronic disease prevention,” said Lisa Muirhead, interim dean of the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing. “Graduates will be exceptionally well-equipped to contribute to patient care, research, and policy at a time when nutrition expertise is more critical than ever.”

The Emory University MS in Clinical Nutrition Program has been granted candidacy for accreditation status by the Accreditation Council for Education in Nutrition and Dietetics (ACEND) of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. After successfully completing all program requirements, our students are recognized as graduates of an ACEND-accredited program. Prospective students can learn more and apply at nursing.emory.edu/nutrition.

About the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing

As one of the nation’s top nursing schools, the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing at Emory University is committed to educating visionary nurse leaders and scholars. Home to the No. 1 master’s, No. 2 BSN, and No. 8 DNP programs nationwide, the school has been recognized as a Center of Excellence in Nursing Education by the National League of Nursing. The school offers undergraduate, master’s, doctoral and non-degree programs, bringing together cutting-edge resources, distinguished faculty, top clinical experiences, and access to leading health care partners to shape the future of nursing and impact the world’s health and well-being. Learn more at nursing.emory.edu.