Emory launches search for the next dean of Goizueta Business School

Badia Ahad, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, announced the official launch of the search for the next dean of Goizueta Business School on Feb. 18.

The new dean will succeed Gareth James, the John H. Harland Dean of Goizueta Business School, who was recently named the next dean of the Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles, effective July 1.

A 16-member search advisory committee (members listed below), co-chaired by Josh Newton, senior vice president for advancement and alumni engagement, and Anandhi Bharadwaj, Goizueta Endowed Chair in Electronic Commerce and professor of information systems and operations management, will guide the search. The committee this week released a formal position description and a search website for the position.

“We seek a dynamic and collaborative leader who will build upon Goizueta’s strong foundation in a time of rapid technological and societal transformation,” says Ahad. “I am eager to identify an exceptional candidate who will deepen our research impact, expand Goizueta’s global reach, cultivate partnerships with the business community and strengthen the educational experience of our students.”

Founded in 1919, Goizueta Business School is a national leader in business education, preparing principled leaders to have a positive influence on business and society. The dean oversees a comprehensive academic portfolio spanning undergraduate through doctoral programs with more than 2,300 students, 100 full-time faculty and 165 staff members. The dean is also responsible for stewarding the school’s finances and philanthropy, managing alumni and community relations and enhancing collaboration across the institution.

Emory has partnered with Russell Reynolds Associates, a global leadership advisory and executive search firm with a history of identifying transformative and entrepreneurial leaders in higher education, to coordinate the process in collaboration with the search committee.

Emory community members are encouraged to participate in the search by providing input and submitting nominations or applications through the search website or the confidential email Russell Reynolds has established: Emory.Goizueta@russellreynolds.com.

Goizueta Business School Dean Search Advisory Committee

Chair: Josh Newton, Senior Vice President for Advancement and Alumni Engagement

Co-Chair: Anandhi Bharadwaj, Goizueta Endowed Chair in Electronic Commerce and Professor of Information Systems and Operations Management

Members:

Stephanie Adams, Senior Associate Director of Academic Affairs and Instructional Design

Ifeoma Ajunwa, Asa Griggs Candler Professor of Law

Laura Balser 94B 01MBA, Senior Client Partner, Executive Pay & Governance, Korn Ferry; Chair, Goizueta Advisory Board

Douglas Bowman, Professor of Marketing

Jeffrey Busse, Professor of Finance

Robin Dittmann, Chief Business, Analytics, and Operations Officer, Goizueta Business School

Brett Fortier 26B, Senior Representative, BBA Council

David Jacho-Chávez, Professor of Economics; Director of Graduate Studies, Emory College of Arts and Sciences

Allison Kays, Associate Professor in the Practice of Accounting

JB Kurish, Professor in the Practice of Finance

Anna Moceyunas 27MBA

Giacomo Negro, Asa Griggs Candler Professor of Organization & Management and Professor of Sociology; Associate Dean for Culture & Community

David Schweidel, Professor of Marketing and Goizueta Chair in Business Technology

Karen Sedatole, Asa Griggs Candler Professor of Accounting

Search Administrator: Michele Hempfling, Chief of Staff, Office of the Provost, michelle.hempfling@emory.edu.