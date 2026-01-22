Emory Healthcare sets record-breaking number of kidney transplants nationwide

ATLANTA – A newly released national report by the Health Resources & Services Administration shows Emory Healthcare performed a record-breaking number of kidney transplants in 2025, making it the leading and largest adult kidney transplant program in the country. Emory shattered the national record of kidney transplants by a single program in a calendar year, which was previously 504. Emory transplant surgeons transplanted 591 kidneys in 2025—from both living and deceased donors, increasing more access to life-saving care to patients.

“We are beyond proud! No other health care system in the country has ever reached these accomplishment thus far,” says Adam Bingaman, MD, transplant surgeon with Emory Healthcare and director of kidney transplant at Emory Transplant Center. “We have a true commitment to our mission to provide donors an impactful opportunity to change lives and recipients the hope to live better ones.”

Statistics show about 37 million adults in the country suffer from chronic kidney disease. The disease occurs when a damaged kidney fails and can no longer properly clean blood and filter waste, causing extra fluid that leads to a buildup of toxins inside the body. Kidney transplantation can prevent the need for dialysis for patients with end stage kidney disease.

According to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN), statistics show a slight decline in organ donation for the first time in more than 10 years in the country with the exception of 2020 that was impacted by the COVID pandemic. Despite the recent decline, Emory Healthcare focused on increasing access to organ transplantation.

The Emory team transplanted kidneys from 189 living donors and 402 deceased donors during this time, being the first program in the nation to lead the country in both living donor and deceased donor transplants. Emory also performed 358 kidney transplants, including 73 living donor transplants, in African Americans in 2025, which is more than any other transplant program in the U.S.

“While these record transplant volumes are noteworthy milestones, there are real people and families behind these numbers. Our focus is continuos improvement and innovation to expand access to transplant and to achieve the best possible for our patients.” says Christian P. Larsen, MD, PhD, professor in the Department of Surgery, Emory University School of Medicine. “We continue to encourage organ donation because one donor can save up to eight lives.”

“To be a national leader in kidney transplant is a testament to the expertise we provide here at Emory Healthcare,” says Joon S. Lee, MD, executive vice president of Woodruff Health Sciences and CEO of Emory Healthcare. “We want to continue to elevate health care through innovation and discovery to cultivate healthier communities.”

