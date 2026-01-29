David Jordan appointed vice provost for academic planning

Jan. 29, 2026

David Jordan has been appointed vice provost for academic planning at Emory University, Pearl K. Dowe, senior vice provost for academic affairs, announced Jan. 29. 

David Jordan will lead Emory's Office of Academic Planning.

“During his time at Emory, David has developed and implemented university-wide assessment and planning processes that have strengthened our academic programs and administrative units,” Dowe says. “His expertise and collaborative approach have made him an invaluable partner to deans, faculty and administrative leaders across our campuses.”

Jordan joined Emory in 2011 as the institution’s first director of institutional effectiveness, where he developed a university-wide assessment reporting process for academic programs, student services and educational support units. In his most recent role as associate vice provost for academic programs and planning, he successfully helped guide Emory through a reaffirmation of accreditation with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) in 2024.

As vice provost, Jordan leads the Office of Academic Planning, serves as Emory's institutional accreditation liaison to SACSCOC and chairs the University Academic Review Committee (ARC). The Office of Academic Planning is responsible for ensuring institutional accreditation compliance, coordinating academic program planning and approval, stewarding assessment processes that support continuous improvement, managing periodic reviews of colleges and schools and directing the university's student learning outcome assessment reporting process.

“I look forward to continue working with academic leaders and administrative partners to promote evidence-based decision-making, ensure regulatory compliance and foster a culture of excellence across the university,” says Jordan.

