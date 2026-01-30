America’s smartest investment: How public support attracts private philanthropy to help researchers save lives

By Adam Marcus, senior vice president for research, Emory University; Josh Newton, senior vice president for advancement and alumni engagement; and Cameron Taylor, vice president for government and community affairs

A teen dealing with sickle cell disease. A retired soldier recovering from war-time trauma. A pharmacologist working to develop an Alzheimer’s disease treatment.

They live vastly different lives and have never met — yet they are beneficiaries of the same investment strategy, one that has generated breakthroughs while returning dividends a venture capitalist could only envy.

The strategy is federal investment in university research, and it benefits you as well.

Government-backed research laid the foundation for the communications networks that deliver these words to your screen, the display technology of the screen itself, and the GPS that helps you find the fastest route home after work. This funding also underpins the health and well-being of every person in the country. Between 2010 and 2019, the FDA approved 356 new medications. All but two originated in research supported by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Federal research funding delivers an extraordinary return, touching virtually every aspect of daily life. By one estimate, every dollar the NIH invests in research generates $2.56 in economic activity.

Emory University is one of the nation’s leading research institutions, conducting studies with more than $1.1 billion in funding last year. More than half — $661 million — came from federal agencies. Federal funding supported the development of abatacept and fluciclovine, pioneered by researchers at Emory School of Medicine and Winship Cancer Institute, and these federal investments helped lead to a 34 percent decline in cancer mortality in the United States between 1991 and 2022.

We have deep gratitude and take enormous pride in our responsible stewardship of public trust, and in our proven ability to unite federal dollars with private philanthropy and university investment to power world-leading medical discovery and compassionate, research-driven health care for rural and metro communities across Georgia.

From patient to kid

Through our partnership with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA), which treats children from all 159 Georgia counties, Emory helps treat thousands of children and young adults living with sickle cell disease. A young patient we learned about recently shared how chronic, severe pain from the disease repeatedly sent her to the hospital for weeks at a time. She received an innovative blood and bone marrow transplant that eased her symptoms and gave her the chance to be a kid again. Today she still comes to Children’s, only now it’s to deliver desserts to lift the spirits of patients.

Federal funding made her progress possible by supporting decades of scientific groundwork and clinical programs that bring new treatments to patients. Emory is among the nation’s top recipients of federal funding for sickle cell research. Those investments have helped accelerate genomics-driven approaches to pain, new biomarkers and safer pathways for advancing clinical discoveries.

From warrior to dad

Federal investment is a primary catalyst for medical and scientific breakthroughs that reach hospitals and patients. It also paves paths for private philanthropy.

Emory’s innovation and clinical prowess in brain health was built with the help of decades of research supported by grants from the National Institutes of Health, the National Science Foundation, and other agencies.

In 2024, Wounded Warrior Project invested $100 million with Emory Healthcare Veterans Program for evidence-based care for veteran mental health and brain injuries. Emory is one of just four clinical partners in Wounded Warrior Project’s Warrior Care Network, and the only one in the Southeast.

More than 3,500 veterans have graduated from the program’s two-week intensive treatment program. It has a 93% completion rate, more than double that of other programs with outcomes that match or exceed them. One patient shared with us how he replayed terrible memories from combat in his head so often that he considered suicide. He says everyone who knew him before the program saw his transformative improvement immediately. The greatest gift the program gave him, he says, is the ability to be a better spouse and parent.

With a $4.9 million grant from the Department of Defense, and an additional $1 million from the state of Georgia, Emory is evaluating the use of MDMA to treat veterans with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries. U.S. service members deserve the best possible care. In partnership with the American public, Emory is committed to providing it.

Closer to a cure

Emory’s Goizueta Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, founded in 2005, is the only institute in the Southeast that receives NIH support for advanced Alzheimer's research. The Emory Goizueta Brain Health Institute leverages federal support and private gifts , including significant support from the Goizueta Foundation, to develop earlier, personalized treatments for all forms of brain disease.

Thota Ganesh, a professor of pharmacology and chemical biology at Emory University School of Medicine, relies on federal grants to study how inflammation in the brain contributes to cognitive decline. His lab is developing antibody-based therapies that may slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease — treatments that could help patients maintain more years of memory, clarity and independence.

Alzheimer’s costs Americans an estimated $360 billion annually, a figure expected to triple by 2050 as Baby Boomers age. Even incremental advances in dementia care could dramatically reduce the emotional, physical and financial burden on American families.

“Our grant from the NIH takes us one step closer to therapies that could help the 55 million people worldwide living with Alzheimer’s,” Ganesh says.

We make our own luck: The case for consistent federal research investment

There is an old saying about preparation: Luck is simply being ready when opportunity arrives. Scientific discovery works the same way. Breakthroughs that may seem sudden — a new therapy or technology — result from years or even decades of stable research support.

Innovative health programs depend on brilliant doctors and scientists. In turn, doctors and scientists depend on institutions with the facilities, staff and funding to transform ideas into reality. Tomorrow’s breakthroughs will happen because of yesterday’s planning and investment.

When federal investment ensures a strong enough foundation to build upon, philanthropic partners will continue to make bold, targeted investments. This enduring public-private partnership in support of scientific and academic inquiry has long made the United States a magnet for the world’s brightest minds.

Today that partnership is at risk. A recent poll in Nature found that 75% of U.S. professors are now looking for work outside the country. If the nation’s brightest talents move overseas to find support for scientific and medical research, or they can no longer get into the United States, the brain drain will hobble innovation and our economy.

And the national and international talent pipeline that produces life-changing and life-saving sickle cell, veterans’ health, cancer and Alzheimer’s treatment will narrow — or disappear.

Federal research investment is not a subsidy. It is one of the highest-yield, highest-impact investments our nation makes. The health of our children throughout their lifetimes relies on the scientific and medical research our nation chooses to fund today.

Photos by Emory Photo/Video.