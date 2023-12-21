Emory Hillandale Hospital unveils $11 million in improvements, thanks to investment from DeKalb County

Dec. 21, 2023

Emory Healthcare and Emory Hillandale Hospital leaders, DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond, other county and Stonecrest city officials gathered to celebrate the expansion and renovation of the hospital with a ribbon cutting on Dec. 7, 2023.

STONECREST, GA – Emory Hillandale Hospital has unveiled $11 million in improvements to its Stonecrest facility, thanks to an investment from DeKalb County officials.
 
On Dec. 7, Emory Healthcare and Emory Hillandale Hospital leaders, DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond, other county and Stonecrest city officials gathered to celebrate the expansion and renovation of the hospital. The $11 million in improvements will ensure access to all who need care in the community, following the Fall 2022 closure of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center that left many patients displaced.
 
In October 2022, to support and prepare for additional patients seeking health care in South DeKalb, $12 million in critical funding was championed by CEO Thurmond and approved by the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners to initiate the improvements at Emory Hillandale Hospital. Of the $12 million provided by DeKalb County, $1 million was set aside to launch a violence prevention program at the hospital and address violence as a health care issue.
 
“We are so grateful to DeKalb County Board of Commissioners and CEO Thurmond for investing these critical funds into Emory Hillandale Hospital,” says Jen Schuck, CEO of Emory Hillandale Hospital, Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory Long-Term Acute Care. “This funding has enabled us to provide care to more members of the community, with greater efficiency and a continued focus on increasing patient satisfaction and better health outcomes overall.”

The funding from DeKalb County has allowed Emory Hillandale Hospital to:

  • Expand the emergency department by adding three treatment rooms and redesign the space for a more efficient patient flow
  • Replace critical imaging equipment, including a new CT scanner and X-ray machine in the emergency department
  • Renovate the intensive care unit (ICU) with 15 new and improved rooms to care for the sickest patients and
  • Launch a new hospital-based violence prevention program in 2024.
“Emory Hillandale Hospital makes a difference every day in our community because of the committed and dedicated employees at the hospital who are improving the lives of our citizens,” says Thurmond. “We are happy to support this amazing health resource that is alive, well and thriving in South DeKalb County, Georgia.”
 
When Emory Hillandale Hospital’s Violence Prevention Program launches in 2024, hospital leaders anticipate offering programs for prevention, intervention and healing. DeKalb County has also pledged an additional $1 million for the second year of the program.
 
“Our teams are very proud of these hospital improvements, and we look forward to launching our violence prevention program early next year,” says Schuck. “While we hope our community members stay well, if they must visit us, we are confident they can expect to continue receiving high-quality, compassionate care at Emory Hillandale,” says Schuck.
 
