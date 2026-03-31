Before the Emory men’s basketball team advanced to its first ever NCAA Division III National Championship game, the Eagles found themselves on the precipice of elimination with a clear view into the abyss of the offseason.

They had surrendered a healthy lead against Illinois Wesleyan in the Elite Eight, and the game was suddenly tied at 78 with less than 30 seconds remaining.

A loss would have marked a premature end to a storybook season for a vaunted senior class. It would have meant no more film sessions, practices or road trips until the fall semester. On the bench, some players couldn’t help but think the dream of making the Final Four — and potentially winning a national championship — was slipping away.

But the team wasn’t ready to go home, says head coach Jason Zimmerman.

Emory point guard Ben Pearce has been the Eagles’ driving force. Emory point guard Ben Pearce has been the Eagles’ driving force.

As the clock ticked from 15 seconds to 10 to 5, senior guard Ben Pearce used a screen from sophomore teammate Mario Awasum to find some room behind the three-point line. For Pearce, it was pure muscle memory: He hit the game-winning shot with 1 second left, punching the Eagles’ ticket to the Final Four, the first in program history.

“You can’t really think as it’s happening,” says Pearce, who enters a sort of flow-state in high pressure situations. “When you have the confidence that I have, and that my teammates have in me, you just roll the dice.”

It was a moment both unprecedented and familiar.

With their backs against the wall, the Eagles had turned to Pearce all season long — and for good reason. He is nearing the end of a historic senior year. In February, he became the men’s basketball program’s all-time leading scorer, and he’s only added to his record in the time since; he is now the first player in Emory history with more than 2,000 points. He also received the 2026 Jostens Trophy Award, an honor given to the most outstanding Division III basketball player each year.

Following Pearce’s Elite Eight heroics, Emory defeated Christopher Newport in the Final Four to advance to the championship game, where the team will face the University of Mary Washington. The game tips off at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 5, in Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever.

Championship bound: The Eagles celebrate their Final Four victory over Christopher Newport University. Championship bound: The Eagles celebrate their Final Four victory over Christopher Newport University.

Preparing to review game film in the locker room, Zimmerman says the magnitude of the moment is not lost on him.

“It can be cliché, but it’s about the journey,” he says. “I’ve been here 19 years and have worked with a lot of guys who have helped me, and a lot of teams who have sat in this room and shed tears because we lost. Our goal was always to get to this point and to win a national championship. Now that we’re here, it’s kind of surreal.”

On April 5 — win or lose — the Eagles will make university history, and the team’s seniors will put on their Emory uniforms for the last time.

“We’re playing to win, and we’re playing for something that’s much bigger than ourselves,” Pearce says, “and that’s the name on the front of the jersey — Emory and the whole community.”

