As the clock approached noon on Friday, March 20, Emory School of Medicine Dean Sandra Wong addressed the crowd in the Emory Student Center, which included medical students in the Class of 2026 and their families and friends.

“It’s the first day of spring, a time of rejuvenation, which is really a nice way to start the next day of your journey,” she said, welcoming students to Match Day, when they find out where they matched for residency training.

“When you are in training, there will be some fabulous days and there will be some tough days. There’s no getting around that,” Wong noted. “Through it all, just think about all the great training you’ve had here, all the friends you’ve made, everything you’ve learned. I know you’re going to go out there and make us all proud.”

Match Day falls on the third Friday of March every year, the day the National Resident Matching Program releases match results to medical students across the country at the stroke of noon, telling them where they will start their journey as doctors.

School of Medicine Dean Sandra Wong celebrated the hard work that brought the Class of 2026 to Match Day. School of Medicine Dean Sandra Wong celebrated the hard work that brought the Class of 2026 to Match Day.

Class President Jessy Kline addressed her class before the traditional Coke toast, saying, “It’s not about what mentor, what type of doctor, or where you’re going to go, it’s about putting on a white coat and wearing a stethoscope and helping people. And today, we’re achieving that dream.”

This is Emory’s largest Match Day group so far, said Dr. Bill Eley, executive associate dean of the School of Medicine.

“Many of you have chosen to do your residency at places to serve the underserved, because that’s what you’ve done in medical school,” Eley said. “And when I talk to you all, you always talk about ‘a hospital like Grady’ or ‘a hospital where I could really make a difference.’ So I just want to acknowledge that and say thank you for caring about our communities.”

Waiting for 12 p.m. — the moment matches will be revealed.

“Please know the bonds you forged here — student to student, student to faculty, student to staff, student to patients — are long-lasting bonds,” concluded Eley. “We are exceptionally happy for you.”

And with that, the countdown to noon began, and the students rushed up to the table at the front of the room and ripped open the envelope with the name of their matching institution inside.

Where they matched

From the Class of 2026, 159 students matched into residency programs, with 57 set to spend all or part of their residency training in Georgia and 47 in residency at Emory.

After Georgia, the next largest group, 19, are headed to California, 14 to Massachusetts, 12 to New York, and 10 to Pennsylvania. The top institutions represented are Emory, Harvard, University of California San Francisco, Yale, University of Pennsylvania, Johns Hopkins and New York University.

Various residency programs also work through early matching cycles. Two students matched into ophthalmology earlier this year.

Residency areas with the most Emory 2026 graduates include:

Internal medicine (29)

General surgery (16)

Pediatrics (13)

Obstetrics/gynecology (13)

Psychiatry (13)

Anesthesiology (11)

Adult neurology (8)

Dermatology (5)

Orthopedic surgery (5)

Students also matched in a range of other areas, including child neurology, emergency medicine, interventional radiology, diagnostic radiology, family medicine, neurological surgery, physical medicine and rehab, and a transition year.