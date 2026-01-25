Remembering William Foege
Public health pioneer and inspiring Emory professor led effort to eradicate smallpox
Emory joins the world in mourning the loss of renowned epidemiologist William Foege, who is credited with devising the strategy to eradicate smallpox and was a preeminent voice in public health for decades.
An influential leader with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, The Carter Center and the Task Force for Global Health, Foege joined Emory’s faculty in 1997 and served as Presidential Distinguished Professor Emeritus of International Health at the university’s Rollins School of Public Health. He passed away Jan. 24, 2026, at his home in Atlanta at age 89.
“William Foege’s impact on global health and on generations of public health advocates cannot be overstated,” says Emory University Interim President Leah Ward Sears. “Emory is grateful for his service to the world and to our university, and we will continue to carry on his legacy of compassion, collaboration and commitment to science in the service of humanity.”
In 2012, Foege was awarded the National Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. His many other accolades include the 2001 Lasker Award, one of the most prestigious honors in biomedical science, and elected membership in the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.
Foege is one of only six people to receive both of the highest honors awarded by Emory — the honorary degree and the President’s Medal, which is conferred for impact on the world that has enhanced the prospect of peace or enriched cultural achievement.
As the keynote speaker at Emory’s 2016 Commencement, where he was awarded the President’s Medal, Foege reflected on his life and his advice for future generations in a poignant address titled “Lessons I am Still Desperately Trying to Learn.”
Foege divided the speech into 10 “chapters,” each filled with wisdom of his own and others who inspired him.
In the first, he reflected on a CDC leader who, on his deathbed, asked a colleague to write his obituary, then recovered and was able to edit the final summary of his life.
“Every day we edit our obituaries,” Foege said. “Sophocles said, ‘It’s not ’til evening that you may know how good the day has been.’ And it’s not until you get to be my age that you know how good a life has been. But consciously, daily, edit your obituary so you realize that sooner.”
“Be good ancestors. Remember that the children of the future have given you their proxy and they are asking desperately for you to make good decisions … Because each of us can do so little, it’s important that we do our part.”
— William Foege, Emory Commencement Address, 2016
A pioneer of public health
In 1966, while serving as a medical missionary in Nigeria, Foege was asked by the CDC to help with the regional smallpox vaccination campaign. After confirming an outbreak in a remote village accessible only by bicycle, he realized there weren’t enough vaccine supplies for mass vaccination — the standard approach at the time.
Foege mapped the district, asked missionaries to report suspected cases by ham radio, and within a day had a clear picture of where infections were occurring. Using this information, he created ring vaccination: tracking every confirmed case and vaccinating only the people they might have exposed in surrounding villages and markets.
The targeted strategy worked beyond Foege’s expectations. Instead of vaccinating 80% of the population, immunity was achieved by vaccinating only about 7-8% in the affected area.
This surveillance-and-containment method became central to the global smallpox campaign. Foege served as chief of the Smallpox Eradication Program of the CDC and was appointed by President Jimmy Carter to serve as director of the CDC in 1977.
In 1980, smallpox was declared eradicated — the first (and to date, only) human infectious disease to be wiped off the face of the earth, saving millions of lives.
“While Bill is now physically gone, his impact on all of us will live on forever,” says vaccine scientist Walter Orenstein, professor of medicine, pediatrics, epidemiology and global health at Emory, who began his career at the CDC focusing on immunization, particularly on smallpox eradication and measles elimination.
Foege served as CDC director until 1983, where his work included leading the early response to the HIV epidemic. The following year, he and several colleagues formed the Task Force for Child Survival, a working group for the World Health Organization, UNICEF, The World Bank, the United Nations Development Program and the Rockefeller Foundation.
When the task force was founded, only 10% of children around the globe received at least one vaccination. By 1990, that proportion increased to 80%. Its success in accelerating childhood immunization led to an expansion in 1991 to include other issues that impact children.
The organization, headquartered in Decatur, was renamed the Task Force for Global Health and is affiliated with Emory. Foege led the task force as CEO until 2000.
“All of us who had the privilege of working with and learning from Bill Foege will be forever grateful,” Task Force for Global Health CEO Patrick O’Carroll said in a tribute shared on the organization’s website, noting that “whenever he spoke, his vision and compassion would reawaken the optimism that prompted us to choose this field, and re-energize our efforts to make this world a better place.”
Foege served as executive director of The Carter Center, also an Emory affiliate, from 1986-1992 and joined the Emory faculty as Presidential Distinguished Professor of International Health at Rollins School of Public Health in 1997. Two years later, he became senior medical adviser for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
In 1981, under Foege’s leadership, epidemiologist James Curran was tapped to lead the CDC’s response to HIV. After more than two decades at the CDC, Curran became dean of Rollins in 1995 and recruited Foege to join the faculty.
“Bill was selfless in giving his advice and inspiration,” says Curran, who became Rollins’ dean emeritus in 2022 and remains on the faculty. “He inspired global agencies, governments, politicians and other influential individuals including President Carter and Bill Gates. He called on them to make a difference; that change was necessary and possible if we worked hard together.”
“Four things treasure, all else above: Purpose, and Faith, and Wisdom, and Love.”
— William Foege, revising a quote from Rudyard Kipling, Emory Commencement Address, 2016
Inspiring generations of health leaders
Although Foege retired from Emory and the Gates Foundation in 2001, he continued to champion a wide array of issues such as child survival and development, injury prevention and preventative medicine.
Foege’s leadership contributed significantly to increased awareness and action on global health issues, and his enthusiasm, energy and effectiveness in these endeavors inspired a generation of leaders in public health — including Rollins students and faculty.
“Here at Rollins, William Foege will be remembered as a beloved mentor, colleague and friend who brought his years of experience and wisdom to generations of Rollins students,” says Daniele Fallin, who became the school's dean in 2022, succeeding Curran. “As we join people around the world to mourn his loss, we are all so grateful for the impact he had on so many lives, and the personal impact he had on many of us. What a privilege to have worked and learned with and from him.”
Foege facilitated the future of Rollins in many ways, including the introduction of Dick and Linda Hubert to the school, Fallin notes. Over time, this led to many gifts including the naming of the Hubert Department of Global Health, Emory’s first named department. The Huberts also funded a professorship in his honor; the Foege Professor of Global Health is now held by Dr. Mo Ali. Through Foege’s relationship with the Gates Foundation, they endowed the Foege Fellows program that today brings students from across the world to learn at Rollins.
“He was one of those great leaders who could lead with such presence, courage and humility — always a master at using stories to convey a point, even in the hardest of situations,” recalls Venkat Narayan, Ruth and O.C. Hubert Professor of Global Health and Epidemiology and professor of medicine and endocrinology at Emory.
Most recently, Foege collaborated with five Rollins students to write his final book, “Change is Possible: Reflections on the History of Global Health,” published in 2024. The students and Foege, who worked together on the book throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, shared what this experience meant to them personally in a recent Rollins Magazine article.
“After more than 60 years working in global health, I knew I still had much to learn, but five Rollins students taught me that I knew even less than I thought I did. … They would unearth things that should have been so obvious to me earlier,” Foege reflected then. “The opportunity to keep learning was clearly a benefit to an aging author.”
Alison Hoover, who received her MPH from Rollins in 2021, was one of the student authors.
“One of the amazing things about working with Dr. Foege is the incredible trust and belief he has in you,” Hoover said in the article.
“He is a giant in the global health world and will be remembered that way forever. To have someone like him look at students and say, ‘You are the experts, go ahead and write it,’ is a terrifying and incredible gift.”
William Foege’s “Lessons I am Still Desperately Trying to Learn”
Renowned epidemiologist William Foege gave the keynote address at Emory’s 171st Commencement on May 9, 2016. Here is the full text of his remarks, which continue to resonate today:
Graduates, ... faculty, staff, parents, family — everyone who is here because these graduates are important to you: Welcome to a wonderful day for all of us. To the hundreds of public health students that I heard over here (cheers), ah, you came to the right school.
Why do we have commencement talks?
I’ll tell you. But first, a diversion. In science these days it’s expected that the speaker will start by listing conflicts of interest and then give some feeling that there will be transparency.
Well, my conflicts of interest? I love Emory. And I appreciate what Emory has done for me over the years. I appreciate the medical care Emory has given to President and Mrs. Carter, so that they’ve had a long and productive relationship. I appreciate the fact that Emory has made global health a university-wide priority. And I appreciate what Emory has done in the advancement of the treatment of Ebola and I appreciate what Tim Olsen’s team has done for eye care for people who survived Ebola in Africa.
As to transparency? I can tell you with great confidence that not a single syllable, not a single word, not a single thought that I give you today has not been plagiarized by me.
Now, why commencement talks? Well, 50 years ago, I was on the way to Africa with my family. We stopped for 10 days at the London School of Tropical Medicine to talk to teachers. One teacher was Dr. Robert Cochrane. He’d been the dean of the Vellore medical school in south India. He was the world’s authority on leprosy. And I had his book on leprosy and a list of questions. And I met with him, and after 20 minutes he stopped me. And he said, “My conscience would not permit me to allow you to go to Africa knowing as little about leprosy as you seem to know.”
And he took me to his house for three days and lectured and showed some of his 16,000 leprosy slides. And I tell you it was a thrill — at first. By the third day, I realized the passion to teach far surpasses the passion to learn.
And that is why we have commencement talks. The university can’t stop. It tries to the end to teach.
G.K Chesterton said, “Tradition is the democracy of the dead.” Take a while to think about that. We are all caught now in tradition today, and you for the next few minutes will have to pretend to learn and I have to pretend to teach.
But the difference is you are only going to invest minutes. It took me 80 years to write this talk. Eighty years, and I’m still big for my age. A talk entitled, “Lessons I am Still Desperately Trying to Learn.” I have fallen short in all of these categories, but I pass this on hoping you will do better. And I actually, I’m talking to myself because I hope I will do better.
Chapter 1: Obituaries
Hod Ogden was the head of health education at CDC — and he was a wordsmith, he had a way of putting words together. And he could write a poem or a song or a talk with very little effort. He wrote inspirational guides for other health educators, such as, “Remember always to be grateful for the millions of people everywhere whose despicable habits make health education necessary.” Another was, “He who lives by bread alone, needs sex education.”
On his deathbed he asked a colleague to write his obituary. He drifted into a coma and the word went forth that he had hours to live.
He surprised everyone by waking up the next morning and improving, and weeks later said it was such a joy to pick up old conversations. But he said the greatest joy of all was the chance to edit his obituary.
Every day we edit our obituaries. Sophocles said, “It’s not ’til evening that you may know how good the day has been.” And it’s not until you get to be my age that you know how good a life has been. But consciously, daily, edit your obituary so you realize that sooner. Edit with care and gusto.
Chapter 2: Life plans
When my grandfather was born during the Civil War, over 150 years ago, everyone who knew the family knew his life plan the day he was born. He would be a farmer, like his father and his grandfather before him.
Times changed. When I was your age, everyone was telling me to develop a life plan. My advice? Avoid a life plan.
You cannot imagine what will be invented in the future. You cannot imagine the opportunities that will be presented.
You enter a world of infinite possibilities, confusing ideas, continuous changes. But a life plan will limit your future.
Chapter 3: Instead of a life plan, spend your time developing a life philosophy.
And then you will have tools to evaluate every fork in the road. What is truly important to you?
Tradition is the DNA of our beliefs. Question those traditions. Because we are slow to question traditions, we allowed slavery. Because we are slow to question traditions, we allowed gender inequities, a bias against sexual orientation, religious and cultural intolerance.
When this university was less than a decade old, the president of Emory chaired a committee that concluded it was okay for bishops to have slaves. So question the bias of traditions, the intolerance for other cultures, the fear of immigrants.
And question the certainty of those with a bias. The physicist Richard Feynman said, “Certainty is the Achilles heel of science" … and of religion and of politics.
Chapter 4: Integrate your world of knowledge.
E.O. Wilson, the biologist from Harvard, wrote a book called "Consilience: The Unity of Knowledge."
And he reminded us that the statement of C.P. Snow, that we would never bridge the gap between the sciences and the humanities, he showed that it is not true. We do it every day. His definition of the word consilience is “the jumping together of knowledge” — I love that phrase, "the jumping together of knowledge."
The Earl of Shaftesbury also encouraged this harmony between the parts of knowledge and the whole of knowledge. He concluded that “good” is when you concentrated on the needs of the group, rather than your own needs. And he said the larger the group, the better you are. So you see why you want to be globalists. You can tell from what President Wagner said, this is a globalist institution. Einstein said nationalism is an infantile disease. He said it’s the measles of mankind.
Not just globalists, but be futurists. Be good ancestors. Remember that the children of the future have given you their proxy and they are asking desperately for you to make good decisions, to hope you will take climate change seriously. The opposition to climate change is not only fierce, but it’s powerful since many of them are in Congress.
Because each of us can do so little, it’s important that we do our part. If you follow basketball you may know the name Stacy King. His first year as a rookie in Chicago, he had a disastrous night where he made a single point. That night, Michael Jordan made 69 points. And after the game, a journalist needling Stacy King asked, “Could you comment on the game?” And Stacy King said, “I will always remember this as the night I combined with Michael Jordan for 70 points."
It may be a little contribution, but we each have to make that contribution.
The world will be confusing, making it hard to integrate knowledge. Kierkegaard, the Danish philosopher and theologian, once told the story of someone breaking into a jewelry store — and stealing nothing. All they did was rearrange all the price tags.
And that’s the world you are going into — a world with distorted price tags. High prices for athletes, Wall Street bankers, CEOs; low prices for school teachers, public health workers, physical therapists.
The world keeps telling you to go for power, money, publicity. And they pass this off as wisdom. Resist it.
Years ago, Dr. Laney asked me to speak to the Emory Board of Trustees about what I hoped Emory would provide for my son, who was then a student at Emory.
The U.S. was about to go to war and that fervor was everyplace. It was hard to see a balance and the night before I was reading Kipling. And Kipling wrote:
“And the talk slid North, and the talk slid South,
With the sliding puffs from the hookah-mouth,
Four things greater than all things are,
Women, and horses, and power, and war.”
I knew it wasn’t right, I knew that was offensive, and I wondered. So that night I had the audacity to re-write Kipling, to what I wished he had said, to my son and to this school:
“And the talk slid East, and the talk slid West,
And a student asked, ‘What life is best?’
Four things treasure, all else above:
Purpose, and Faith, and Wisdom, and Love.”
Chapter 5: Actively seek mentors.
Identify people who have the traits and the ideas and the philosophies you want and get their help, always asking, “How best to live?” Borrow their wisdom.
I’m in my eighties. I still seek mentors. Many now are much younger than me. And last night I mentioned how I used to supervise Jim Curran and Jeff Koplan at CDC. And now they’ve turned the tables. They have become my mentors, both of them doing things I never could have imagined.
Chapter 6: The world is expanding.
The world is expanding in promise, in complexity, in the ability to enjoy it. For all of the problems in the world, I can tell you there has never been a better time to be alive and enjoy that.
Not only does your life expectancy increase six to seven hours a day — think of that, I used to wish I didn’t have to sleep and now I get the equivalent, six to seven hours a day. But what you can do in that hour or day or year or lifetime continues to increase.
So functional life expectancy goes up faster than calendar life expectancy.
An example: You have been exposed to as much knowledge in the last year at Emory as Aristotle was in his entire lifetime. Many of you will experience as many cultures in a year as Marco Polo encountered in a lifetime. And think what Shakespeare might have done with a word processor. He didn’t run out of ideas, he had a quill and a bottle of ink.
You will pack centuries into 80 calendar years.
Chapter 7: Seek equity.
I keep wondering why I was not born in a village in New Guinea. I am no self-made person. I was born in this country, urged on by family, traveled roads paid for by government, went to schools that required thousands of people to put together. (Schools that may seem antiquated to you: I went to a one-room schoolhouse. And I often tell students I was first in my class – in the slow group. And that’s funny if I tell you there were only three in my class.)
I avoided dying of tuberculosis, food poisoning, toxic water because of a government, rarely appreciated. Not because I deserved it but because of a coalition of government, religious institutions, and public and private groups, all conspiring to help me.
And your story is the same. So what can we do? Seek equity and justice so others can tell that story someday. And I’m going to place only one burden on you today, but it’s a big burden. The slavery of today is poverty and every one of us in this audience is a plantation owner, because people working at low wages subsidize the price of clothes and our food and our entertainment and our travel. And because I benefit it makes it so hard for me to want to change. But even $15 an hour — think of that — it’s a step forward, but it compromises life for millions of families.
Over 200 years ago, a bold figure in changing slavery was William Wilberforce, who worked for a quarter century until he finally got a bill through Parliament that made it illegal to transport slaves. William Wilberforce was influenced, as a child, by the Wesley brothers.
We need William Wilberforces to combat poverty — and what a great thought to have graduates of Emory lead that the change. An institution also influenced by the Wesley brothers.
Gandhi said his idea of the Golden Rule was that he should not be able to enjoy what is denied to others, including education, health care and financial security. Can you even imagine what health care would look like in this country if Congress would be obligated to receive health care no better than the average?
Chapter 8: Seek serendipity.
We often think of serendipity as a random good fortune. The origin involves three princes and Serendip, the Persian name for Ceylon, now Sri Lanka.
A professor at Emory, Marion Creekmore, was once ambassador to Sri Lanka, or Serendip. The original story tells about a lost camel and how these three men, finding small clues that other people missed, figured out where the camel was. Today, this would be the equivalent of reading a Sherlock Holmes story. And I think this is the ability comedians have, to see things that we don’t see until they say them. Then suddenly, we realize they are funny.
We are told this can be learned by being in the moment and actually looking for connections. Henry David Thoreau said, “It’s not what you look at that matters. It’s what you see.”
Chapter 9: Civilization
We like to feel we are civilized. How do you measure that? The usual versions look at science, technology, wealth, education, happiness. Every measure fails, except one. But there is one measure of civilization and it comes down to how people treat each other.
Kindness is the basic ingredient:
At the request of a friend, I asked President Carter what his favorite Bible verse was and he sent back a verse from Ephesians: “Be ye kind one to another.”
Five months ago we attended the funeral for my brother. And his son, Tom, related that when he went to college, he asked his dad, “What advice do you have?” And my brother said, “Be kind to people.”
Plato said, “Be kind to people, because everyone you meet is fighting a hard battle.”
That is the ultimate measure of civilization: how people treat each other. It’s the measure of a civilized person, it’s the measure of a civilized university, it’s the measure of a civilized politician, the measure of a civilized state. And I am sad that in Georgia we’ve re-written Matthew 25 to say, “When, Lord, did we see you sick and not provide Medicaid?”
It is the measure of a civilized nation. The World Health Organization is criticized, correctly, for its response to Ebola. But you never hear people talk about how the United States and other countries every year reduce their budget.
We save more money in this country each year because of the eradication of smallpox than our dues to WHO, and yet we join countries to tell them to reduce their budget. One year, the U.S. was not going to pay its dues. I wrote an editorial and I quoted Dolly Parton, who said, “You would be surprised how much it costs to look this cheap.”
And then Ebola showed how much it cost to look this cheap.
How you treat people is the healing force in the world, and William Penn, the Quaker leader, said, “Healing the world is true religion.”
And finally, Chapter 10: Finding our way home.
In the book “Cutting for Stone,” there is an unforgettable line, and may this phrase stick with you forever: “Home is not where you are from. Home is where you are needed.”
As I congratulate you on what you have done, I also hope we all find our way home.
Thank you.