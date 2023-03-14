It’s So (Non) Obvious

Rohit Bhargava 97B 97C is on a mission to inspire more non-obvious thinking in the world. The first step, he says, is for you—all of you—to simply put down your phone.

Seriously, put down your phone.

“You have to pay attention to details,” says Bhargava, author of Non-Obvious Megatrends and eight other books, including the newly released The Future Normal. “Anyone can notice things that others miss. You don’t need a PhD. You just need to look up and pay attention to the world.”

Ever since releasing his first Non-Obvious Trends Report online in January 2011, Bhargava has served as a respected and popular prognosticator of what the future, specifically the near future, may hold. His eye for differentiating details, ear for diverse voices and ability to connect the dots between emerging trends on the fringes of society and industry have made him a best-selling author and internationally acclaimed keynote speaker. The fact that he’s a masterful storyteller and a nice guy — really, it says so on his business card — makes his insights into the nonobvious trends shaping our world all the more engaging.

A BROADENING PERSPECTIVE

After earning dual bachelor’s degrees in business administration and English at Emory in 1997, Bhargava made an unexpected choice for a new graduate entering the marketing and advertising field. Instead of heading to New York City like many of his peers, he moved to Sydney, Australia. The big-time Olympics fan was at Emory during the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta and was eager to be in Sydney for the build-up to the 2000 Summer Games. “I knew I wanted to travel internationally and that Sydney would have a lot of excitement,” he says.

His five years Down Under broadened his world view, which served him well in his 10-plus years in global advertising with powerhouse agencies Leo Burnett in Sydney and Ogilvy in Washington, D.C. He capitalized on the ever-growing digital and social media landscape, launching one of the internet’s first marketing blogs in 2004.

His agency experience gave him “the ability to switch between industries really fast,” he says. “I would work on a toothpaste brand, an automotive campaign and a cancer-prevention program all in the same day.” This adaptability sharpened his eye for spotting similar trends emerging across diverse markets and categories. He began to recognize patterns that no one else was picking up on.

Those reflections crystalized into the concept of a nonobvious trend, which Bhargava defines as a unique, curated observation of the accelerating present. “By curating, you’re figuring out what is worth paying attention to,” he says. “As for the accelerating present, these are things happening right now.”

When he shared his first Non-Obvious Trends Report in his blog in 2011, it attracted more than 300,000 views within just a few days, huge traffic for that time. It gained significant momentum with each passing year, prompting Bhargava to launch his own publishing company, Ideapress, in 2014 and then the Non-Obvious Company in 2015.