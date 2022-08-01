By day, Justin Burton is an Emory associate professor of physics, conducting high-level research on fluid dynamics and granular materials. Evenings and weekends, however, he turns into a comic-book version of a scientist. Not a mad scientist, though. More like a glad scientist.

“They call him ‘Dr. Bubbles,’” says Jonah Burton, age 9, explaining his father’s alter ego as an enormous bubble floats past his head.

“That’s a big one! Can I pop it?” Jonah asks, as he dashes off to do so.

Jonah and his mom, Afeira, along with the family dog Boba Fetch, are braving gnats and the heat and humidity of a Georgia summer to assist Burton in an ever-expanding quest: Testing formulas and techniques to make the ultimate giant soap bubbles. They are using an Inormo “Family Bubble” string wand, a giant bubble-maker toy partly inspired by Burton’s research. (The couple’s 11-year-old daughter, Maia, and the family cat, Luna, preferred to stay inside with the air conditioning.)

Burton is experimenting by adding a squirt of soap scented with Meyer lemon to the bubble formula, a deviation from his usual mix.

Justin and Afeira Burton encase their son Jonah in a giant bubble while Boba Fetch looks on.

“We had a birthday party for Jonah in May and we were out of Dawn dish soap,” Burton explains.

Dawn has long been considered a gold-standard ingredient for homemade formulas among leading giant-bubble enthusiasts. But with no Dawn available and young party guests arriving, Burton had to improvise. He grabbed some discount-store lemon-scented soap that the family happened to have on hand and mixed up some bubble juice.

“Amazingly, it worked even better than Dawn,” Burton recalls. “I don’t know why, but I think it may have something to do with the lemon. So I’m studying it more.”