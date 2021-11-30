Forty years ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported an outbreak of a rare form of pneumonia among gay men in Los Angeles. This strange cluster of cases turned out to be the beginning of an epidemic that still plagues communities around the world—acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS), caused by human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

James W. Curran, James W. Curran Dean of Public Health at the Rollins School of Public Health, is internationally renowned for his role in the fight against HIV/AIDS from the earliest days of the epidemic. After being tapped to lead the CDC task force charged with determining what was behind the first cases, Curran led the nation’s efforts in the battle against HIV/AIDS for 15 years prior to becoming the Dean of Rollins in 1995. Emory scientists, educators, and physicians have played a key role in addressing HIV and AIDS. From leading prevention research to treating and counseling thousands of patients, Emory has been a local, national, and international leader.

Emory’s faculty and researchers are deeply committed to addressing this critical public health issue and are grateful to be part of the Gilead COMPASS Initiative®.

“At the 40-year mark since this disease emerged, we’ve come so very far. We’ve been able to reduce mortality and slow the transmission rate, but current therapy is not curative and must be continued for life. And, there are more than 100,000 people in the U.S. who are undiagnosed but don’t know it. Emory has a long legacy of developing and supporting HIV/AIDS research and interventions, and the COMPASS Initiative is a powerful partnership to instigate change.”

—James W. Curran, MD, MPH, James W. Curran Dean at Emory University, Rollins School of Public Health