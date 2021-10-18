The researchers used the videos to identify a shared action “alphabet” of seven event types encompassing the elementary body movements and object transformations present in every sequence of both technologies.

They then applied statistical algorithms, including Markov modeling, to uncover structure within the tool-making process. A basic Markov model treats behavior as a simple chain of stimulus and response, with each event determining the probability of what happens next with no memory of anything before. The researchers applied a more sophisticated Markov model that can also identify persistent conditions, or “hidden states,” that influence behavior over time. This model can describe more complex, context-sensitive behaviors. For instance, if someone is going outside, knowing the “hidden state” of the weather (sunny or raining) provides a better chance of correctly predicting whether they will grab the umbrella by the door as they exit.

Similarly, during stone tool-making, if it is known that a knapper is in the later stages of refining a stone core for a hand axe, it is more likely that the action will involve particular ways of turning the core over in the hands and making light brush strokes against the core, as opposed to the simple series of hard strikes involved in the initial “roughing out” of the form. The researchers used the number of such hidden technological states in Oldowan and Acheulean knapping as a handy measure of complexity.

“The finer detail work that goes into the hand axe, getting the edges of the stone core to break just the way you want them to, is very different from just slamming the core hard to break off a flake,” Stout explains. “You need to do various things to get better control. We call that platform preparation.”

The researchers also applied algorithms used in formal language theory to help extract a “grammatical” rulebook for tool-making sequences. This enabled them to compress sequences of actions that occur repeatedly into single data points, or grammar rules. In effect, they used the amount of compression achieved on different tool-making sequences as another measure of structural complexity. The more patterning present in the behavior, the more rules are discovered and the greater the compression.

The results of the different methods of statistical analyses were consistent. Each indicated that making a hand axe is roughly twice as complex as making a stone flake tool, even when measured in very different ways.

“We were able to show that the Acheulean technological process is twice as complicated as Oldowan tool-making,” Stout says. “It took humans a couple of million years to make that technological leap. Now we can actually computationally measure and quantify this important step in evolution.”

Drawings show some of the steps involved in Oldowan tool-making (top) versus an Acheulean hand axe (bottom). (Stout Lab images) Drawings show some of the steps involved in Oldowan tool-making (top) versus an Acheulean hand axe (bottom). (Stout Lab images)

The researchers then went a step further and used their new method to analyze fMRI scans of the brains of knappers while they watched the videos of making both a stone flake and a hand axe. The results were consistent with previous research, showing an area of the brain, the inferior frontal gyrus (IFG), responds specifically to hierarchal action sequences. And the activity in the IFG grows stronger in relation to an increase in the complexity of the tool-making process, as quantified by the new method of measuring technological complexity.

The IFG region also includes the “Broca’s area,” a part of the brain key to language processing.

Now that they have proof of concept for their new method, the researchers are using it to chip away at mysteries surrounding the evolution of language.

“We’re trying to understand what behaviors and neural mechanisms set the stage for language,” Stout explains. “Stone tool-making gives us a window into what humans were doing before the emergence of language that we don’t have at such depth, and at such a fine level of concrete detail, for any other activity.”

How language emerged is one of the biggest questions in science, he adds.

“The origin of language is often compared to the origin of multi-cellular life in terms of a major evolutionary transition,” Stout says. “Language allowed humans to inherit culture and knowledge in a way that keeps accumulating.”

Co-authors of the paper include Jan Apel from Stockholm University, and Ali Shafti, from Imperial College London. The work was supported by the Commission of the European Communities Research Directorate, the National Science Foundation and a UKRI Turing A.I. Fellowship grant.

Story by Carol Clark