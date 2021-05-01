Amanda Vicente-Santos knew her calling even before she could name it. Growing up in a small Costa Rican port town, she had her pick of the Pacific Ocean and rainforest as playgrounds. She swam in waters with humpback whales and bottlenose dolphins and learned to blend in with an astonishing array of birds and animals in the jungle that towered behind her home. So her pursuit of a future in ecology came as no surprise. Less expected was how vital her area of research would become because of COVID-19.

A doctoral candidate at Emory's Laney Graduate School, Vicente-Santos is a disease ecologist studying the immune systems of bats. Bats inevitably figure in the discussion of any disease outbreak and COVID-19 is no exception, with some researchers pointing to the world’s only flying mammal as the origin species for the virus. While that theory gains ground, Vicente-Santos is examining the other side of that equation: Understanding the impact of people on bats and how their immune systems respond to human incursion on their homes. She is looking at stress markers on cave-dwelling bats in Costa Rica that will help predict a “spillover” event — the moment when a pathogen jumps from one species to another, eventually ending up in a person who can then infect others.