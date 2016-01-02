Vicente expands her work by mentoring others. One of her upcoming projects was developed by three Emory students: Christie Jones, Olivia Milloway and Kacy Nowak. Plans had called for them to go into the field this summer to study how cattle ranching in Costa Rica may impact what animals vampire bats choose to feed on, and how that relates to the risk of the spread of rabies virus.

The pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus, however, means the rabies study is on hold.

"When the COVID-19 outbreak started in December and January, many people in the United States thought, 'It's not our problem, it's not in our country,'" Nowak says. "Obviously, now it's a huge problem. It shows why we should do research into the control and prevention of zoonotic diseases, even ones that are not prevalent here."

Nowak, a masters of public health student at Rollins, plans a career in global health and infectious diseases.

Kacy Nowak de-stresses by trailrunning in Medford, Oregon, where she is quarantining at her family home.

She loves lab work and helped with DNA analysis of the Costa Rica bat samples. "Infectious disease research is often focused on the microbiology, the pathogen itself," Nowak says. "But you also need to step back and look at all the factors that influence an outbreak."

The rabies project the students designed would do just that.

“Our project is important,” says Milloway, a sophomore majoring in environmental sciences. “We want to demystify pathogen exchange so instead of having hysteria over bats, we can identify better ways to protect public health in the long run.”

"I'm a super big nerd," admits Milloway, shown near her family home in Tennessee where she is spending quarantine.

Milloway is in quarantine at her family home in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She put up a bat house in the backyard and rediscovered her childhood microscope. Now that she is unable to work on analyzing bat samples, she’s gathering water samples from a nearby wetland to see what micro-organisms she can find.

She has the patient, calm demeanor of someone who spends a lot of time in nature. “We all worked really hard on our research proposal so, of course, it’s disappointing,” Milloway says. “But I have no doubt we will prevail eventually.”

“The whole world is undergoing a public health crisis right now, and attention needs to focus on how to control the COVID-19 pandemic,” Vicente says. “But I hope after this fire is put out there will be increased focus on how to prevent such outbreaks. Healthy forests are good for our own health, not just because they are beautiful places to visit and hike. Keeping wild animals and the ecosystems where they live healthy is vital to protect us from diseases.”

Story and design by Carol Clark