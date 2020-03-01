Through a technique known as DNA origami, scientists have created the fastest, most persistent DNA nano motor yet. Angewandte Chemie published the findings, which provide a blueprint for how to optimize the design of motors at the nanoscale — hundreds of times smaller than the typical human cell.

“Nanoscale motors have tremendous potential for applications in biosensing, in building synthetic cells and also for molecular robotics,” says Khalid Salaita, a senior author of the paper and a professor of chemistry at Emory University. “DNA origami allowed us to tinker with the structure of the motor and tease out the design parameters that control its properties.”

The new DNA motor is rod-shaped and uses RNA fuel to roll persistently in a straight line, without human intervention, at speeds up to 100 nanometers per minute. That’s up to 10 times faster than previous DNA motors.

Salaita is also on the faculty of the Wallace H. Coulter Department of Biomedical Engineering, a joint program of Georgia Institute of Technology and Emory. The paper is a collaboration between the Salaita lab and Yonggang Ke, assistant professor at Emory’s School of Medicine and the Wallace H. Coulter Department of Biomedical Engineering.

Sixteen strands of DNA, stacked four-by-four, form the beam-shaped "chassis" of the DNA motor (in gray). Bits of DNA (in green) protrude from the chassis like little feet. The motor is fueled by RNA laid on a track. The RNA binds with the DNA feet on the bottom face of the chassis. An enzyme targeting bound RNA then destroys these RNA molecules (grey and red). The process repeats, as more RNA pulls the DNA feet, tipping the chassis forward, causing it to roll. (Stephanie Jones, bio-illustrations.com) Sixteen strands of DNA, stacked four-by-four, form the beam-shaped "chassis" of the DNA motor (in gray). Bits of DNA (in green) protrude from the chassis like little feet. The motor is fueled by RNA laid on a track. The RNA binds with the DNA feet on the bottom face of the chassis. An enzyme targeting bound RNA then destroys these RNA molecules (grey and red). The process repeats, as more RNA pulls the DNA feet, tipping the chassis forward, causing it to roll. (Stephanie Jones, bio-illustrations.com)

“Our engineered DNA motor is fast,” Ke says, “but we still have a long way to go to achieve the versatility and efficiency of nature’s biological motors. Ultimately, the goal is to make artificial motors that match the sophistication and functionality of proteins that move cargo around in cells and allow them to perform various functions.”

Making things out of DNA, nicknamed DNA origami after the traditional Japanese paper folding craft, takes advantage of the natural affinity for the DNA bases A, G, C and T to pair up with one another. By moving around the sequence of letters on the strands, researchers can get the DNA strands to bind together in ways that create different shapes. The stiffness of DNA origami can also easily be adjusted, so they remain straight as a piece of dry spaghetti or bend and coil like boiled spaghetti.

Growing computational power, and the use of DNA self-assembly for the genomics industry, have greatly advanced the field of DNA origami in recent decades. Potential uses for DNA motors include drug delivery devices in the form of nanocapsules that open up when they reach a target site, nanocomputers and nanorobots working on nanoscale assembly lines.

“These applications may seem like science fiction now, but our work is helping move them closer to reality,” says Alisina Bazrafshan, an Emory PhD candidate and first author of the new paper.